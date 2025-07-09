Submit Release
Upsize™ Opens New Toronto Clinic, Expands Access to Physician-Led Male Aesthetic Treatments

Dr. Sean Rice, Upsize Toronto

Dr. Sean Rice B.A.(Hons), MD, M.Sc., FRCSC

solutions to male aesthetics that are effective and modern

The expansion reflects a growing demand for modern, minimally invasive care designed specifically for male anatomy in Canada.

Canadian men are looking for solutions to male aesthetics that are effective, modern, and minimally invasive—and that’s exactly what we offer.”
— Dr. Sean Rice
TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upsize™ Canada has officially opened its newest location in Toronto, bringing its physician-led approach to male aesthetic care to Western Canada. The clinic’s launch reflects growing national interest in personalized, non-surgical treatments designed specifically for men’s wellness and aesthetic goals.

At the forefront of the new clinic is Dr. Sean Rice, a medical professional with a strong background in minimally invasive treatments and an interest in expanding high-quality, patient-focused aesthetic services for men.

A New Chapter in Men’s Aesthetic Care

The Toronto clinic offers Upsize™ proprietary treatment protocols using hyaluronic acid–based dermal filler, a substance known for its biocompatibility and reversibility. Applied through a gentle micro-cannula technique, the procedure is minimally invasive, performed in-office, and requires little to no downtime.

These filler-based treatments are part of a broader shift toward customized male aesthetic care—non-surgical, low-impact solutions performed by doctors with specific training in male anatomy and wellness.

Designed for Precision and Privacy

The new Toronto clinic was developed with discretion and patient experience in mind. Private appointments, physician consultations, and supportive follow-up care are central to the Upsize™ approach. With locations now in Toronto and Calgary, Upsize™ Canada continues to grow as a trusted provider in men’s wellness-focused aesthetic treatments. Additional cities are expected to be added to the network in the coming years.

About Upsize™ Toronto

The Upsize™ clinic in Toronto specializes in physician-led, minimally invasive aesthetic treatments designed specifically for men. Using hyaluronic acid dermal filler and advanced micro-cannula techniques, Upsize™ offers natural-looking results without surgery or downtime.

With clinics in Toronto and Calgary and, Upsize™ is redefining male-focused care through safe, discreet, and medically guided procedures tailored to each patient’s goals. Learn more at upsizematters.ca.

Dr. Sean Rice
Upsize Toronto
+1 647-951-2167
info@upsizematters.ca

