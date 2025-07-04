Household Cleaners Market is Expected to Develop at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031

The household cleaners market was valued at $34.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $53.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Household Cleaners Market - Region-wise, LAMEA is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Household Cleaners Market ," The household cleaners market size was valued at $34.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $53.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.The household cleaner is a chemical cleaning agent designed to clean and disinfect surfaces in households. It is used for a wide variety of cleaning tasks, including removing stains, sanitizing surfaces, and eliminating odors. Different types of household cleaning products are offered by manufacturers such as surface cleaner, glass cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner, specialty cleaners, and bleaches. With the increasing awareness about organic and natural cleaning products, many companies are now offering a wide range of natural cleaning products, making them more accessible to consumers. With the household cleaners market trends, the manufacturers offer innovative and cost-effective products in developing countries such as India, Chile, among others is expected to propel household cleaners market growth. The rise in awareness regarding environmental concerns and global warming issues among consumers is projected to have a negative impact on the sales of chemical-based household cleaners during the forecast period. THe increase in the demand for organic cleaning products is expected to propel the growth of household cleaners industry. THe increase in the demand for organic cleaning products is expected to propel the growth of household cleaners industry.The global household cleaners market is segmented into type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into surface cleaner, glass cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner, specialty cleaners, bleaches, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into kitchen cleaners, bathroom cleaners, fabric care, and floor cleaners. As per distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).Depending on the type, the surface cleaners segment held major household cleaners market share, in terms of revenue, in 2021 as surface cleaners are being widely used for cleaning surfaces such as floors, walls, countertops, and appliances. Surface cleaners come in different forms such as sprays, liquids, and wipes. Some surface cleaners are designed for specific surfaces such as glass, stainless steel, or wood, while others are more versatile and used on multiple surfaces. Based on application, the floor cleaners segment led the market and accounted for more than 42% of the global household cleaners market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. With increase in the number of households, the demand for household cleaners is expected to rise simultaneously in developing as well as developed countries.As per the distribution channel, the offline segment led the market and accounted for more than 85.6% of the global household cleaners market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Most localities have a few modest trade lines that house retail establishments, which are often tiny retailers. Such stores are more common in underdeveloped countries with low hypermarket and supermarket penetration rates. Such stores are more common in underdeveloped countries with low hypermarket and supermarket penetration rates.Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021 and had the highest market share of 37.6%. Rise in disposable income and high spending on home cleaning and hygiene are some of the major factors positively influencing the household cleaners market. People in India are replacing traditional household cleaners with chemical household cleaners due to increasing living space and improvement in the standard of living is expected to fuel the household cleaners market demand in the region.Some of the key players profiled in the household cleaners market analysis include Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.Henkel AG & Co. KGaAKao Corp.Reckitt Benckiser Group PLCS. C. Johnson & Son Inc.The Procter & Gamble CompanyKey findings of the studyDepending on the type, the surface cleaners segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.1%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the floor cleaners segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By distribution channel, the online segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.6%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.Depending on the country, the U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation for the household cleaners market in 2021.Region-wise, LAMEA is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

