Anhydrous Lactose Global Market Fostering Strong Growth; Poised to Exceed $1.56 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company's Anhydrous Lactose Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the anhydrous lactose market has seen strong growth, increasing from $1.17 billion in 2024 to $1.24 billion in 2025. This growth signifies a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. Factors such as the rising demand in infant formula production, growth of the pharmaceutical excipient industry, expansion of dairy processing capacities, increasing usage in confectionery and bakery, and development in shelf-stability requirements in food formulations have contributed significantly to this historic period growth.

How Has the Anhydrous Lactose Market Performed in Recent Times, and What Lies Ahead?

Looking ahead, the market is positioned for continued expansion. The anhydrous lactose market size is forecast to reach $1.56 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. This robust growth can be attributed to growing adoption in sports nutrition and dietary supplements, rising investments in pharmaceutical research and development, expansion of lactose-free and modified lactose products, technological advancements in lactose refinement, and increasing demand from emerging economies.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Anhydrous Lactose Market?

One of the key drivers propelling the growth of the anhydrous lactose market is the increase in pharmaceutical drug production. The manufacture of pharmaceutical drugs involves systematic procedures under strict controls to guarantee their safety, effectiveness, and quality for medical treatment. The demand for pharmaceutical drug production is rising as the aging population drives the need for advanced treatments to manage chronic illnesses effectively.

Who Are The Key Players In The Anhydrous Lactose Market?

Major companies operating in the anhydrous lactose market include Kerry Group, Sigma-Aldrich, Fagron Group, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., DFE Pharma, Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd., Anshul Life Sciences, Salius Pharma Pvt. Ltd., SimSon Pharma Limited, MEGGLE GmbH & Co. KG, VIVAN Life Science.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Anhydrous Lactose Market?

Companies in the anhydrous lactose market are focused on developing advanced products like inhalation-grade lactose to enhance drug delivery efficiency in respiratory therapies. For instance, in July 2022, DFE Pharma, a Germany-based provider of pharma- and nutraceutical excipient solutions, launched Lactohale 400, a milled, anhydrous lactose. This product expands DFE Pharma’s dry powder inhalation DPI portfolio, offering different aerosolization performance and enabling customization for specific pharmaceutical applications.

How Is The Anhydrous Lactose Market Segmented And Distributed Globally?

The anhydrous lactose market is segmented with respect to:

1 By Product Type: Edible Lactose, Pharmaceutical Lactose, Technical Lactose

2 By Form: Powder, Granules, Tablets

3 By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies

4 By Application: Pharmaceutical Excipients, Lyophilized Products, Formula For Baby Food, Other Applications

5 By End-User: Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Animal Feed Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Other End-Users

Subsegments of product types include:

1 Edible Lactose: Infant Formula, Baked Goods, Confectionery, Dairy Products, Dietary Supplements

2 Pharmaceutical Lactose: Direct Compression Grade, Inhalation Grade, Granulation Grade, Spray-Dried Lactose

3 Technical Lactose: Animal Feed, Industrial Fermentation, Bioplastics, Cosmetics And Personal Care Products

What Content Anhydrous Lactose Market Regional Insights Can We Gather?

In terms of regional distribution, North America held the largest market share in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing geography in the forecast period.

