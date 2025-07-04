Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale: South African Police Service Dept Budget Vote Debate 2025/26

Honourable Chairperson;

The Civilian Secretariat for Police developed the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy (ICVPS), which was approved by Cabinet and remains one of the apex strategic interventions to reduce violence and crime in a holistic approach in all spheres of government.

To ensure seamless and coordinated reporting on this strategy, a National Working Committee has been established comprising of the JCPS departments and other key stakeholders. The work of this Committee will be reported to FOSAD, Cabinet and other key structures outlining key achievements and challenges in the fight against crime and violence in the country.

On key policy intervention, CSPS has developed the National Policing Policy (NPP), which was approved by Cabinet on 14 May 2025, to address challenges such as inadequate police stations, capacity issues and ensure that infrastructure is based on proper norms and standards. NPP also makes provisions for creating professional and quality policing; providing efficient and effective policing service delivery; improving legitimacy and trust between communities and the police; building a strong and ethical leadership, management and governance architecture within the SAPS.

Honourable members, this is a significant policy shift in the South African Policing landscape.

CSPS will also focus on the finalisation of the Policy on Familial DNA Searches (FDS), which gives effect to Section 15M of the Criminal Law (Forensic Procedures) Amendment Act 37 of 2013. The FDS is a forensic technique employed by law enforcement agencies to identify genetic relatedness among DNA profiles in forensic databases.

In addition, the CSPS will enhance the Monitoring of the Forensic Science Laboratories with a view of ensuring that processing of exhibits is done timeously and challenges are identified on time and resolved efficiently. The effective laboratory services contribute to the quick resolutions of court cases, thus ensuring that victims of crime receive justice.

As a legislative and policy wing of the Ministry of Police, the CSPS will introduce two Bills in Parliament in 2025/26 financial year. These are:

House Chairperson and Honourable Members

In the spirit of the whole of society and whole of government approach as championed by the ICVPS, the Ministry of Police has entered into partnerships with critical stakeholders to enhance police performance through cooperation agreements with provinces and municipalities. – aimed at sharing a vision for safety and security within cities and communities. Various initiatives, programmes, and strategies through these agreements will be implemented in the medium term. To date, four provinces and their respective metros have signed the aforesaid cooperation agreements namely; Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape.

We will also be undertaking assessments to determine the effectiveness of the established Community Safety Forums (CSFs) and Community Policing Forums (CPFs), as well as provide CPF training workshops which will be conducted in selected high crime rate areas to equip CPF members to support policing and crime prevention efforts.

Fellow Honourable Members, in our concerted effort to contribute to the effective implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBVF, the CSPS will continue to conduct the following initiatives:

Monitoring of SAPS compliance to and implementation of the Domestic Violence Act

Oversight visits over the top 30 police stations with high levels of GBV related crimes (nationally)

Court watching briefs to identify systemic issues that lead to the withdrawal of GBVF related cases – with particular focus on police responsibilities

Awareness campaigns involving community and faith based organisations, institutions of higher learning and other government departments

In order to deliver effectively on the mandate of the CSPS, the Department is allocated a total budget of R172, 245 million for the 2025/26 financial year. This is an increase of R16, 281 million from the adjusted budget of R155, 964 million for 2024/25 financial year and includes an inflation adjustment and R9, 187 additional funding for Compensation of Employees. This increase is for the filling of the two posts of Deputy Directors-General and their support staff as well as the Cost of Living Adjustment for 2025/26. The micro organizational structure is being reviewed in order to increase capacity in line with the departmental strategy and mandates. Funding will be needed in the next MTEF process to fund the organizational structure and the necessary mandates of the department.

