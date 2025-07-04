Concrete Craftsmanship: Home and Soul Furniture Launches New Floor Lamps and Side Tables

Concrete Floor Lamps Concrete Side Table Diego Concrete Side Table Black

Stylish, sustainable, and striking these new concrete designs bring functionality and beauty to any modern home.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home and Soul Furniture is proud to introduce its latest collection of concrete floor lamps and side tables , designed to bring a refined, industrial touch to contemporary interiors. The collection exemplifies both strength and beauty, offering unique pieces that complement any modern home.Concrete Floor Lamps: Statement Pieces for Every RoomConcrete Floor Lamp Black PenelopeThe Penelope Black Floor Lamp combines bold design with functionality. Its matte black concrete base and sleek silhouette make it a standout feature in living rooms, bedrooms, or office spaces. The lamp’s contemporary appeal and warm glow create a welcoming ambiance in any room.La Calla Concrete Floor Lamp WhiteThe La Calla White Floor Lamp brings serenity and simplicity to the forefront. With a smooth white concrete base and minimalist design, this floor lamp seamlessly integrates into both modern and minimalist spaces. Its soft, ambient lighting adds a touch of elegance to any home decor. Comes with a white fabric shadeConcrete Side Tables: Timeless and VersatileHandmade Monet Round Side Table in White ConcreteThe Monet Round Side Table offers an artisanal touch with its handmade, fluted white concrete design. This piece is perfect for adding subtle texture and luxury to any room. Its timeless aesthetic makes it an ideal addition to both modern and eclectic interiors.Diego Concrete Side Table BlackThe Diego Black Concrete Side Table features a bold, geometric design that provides a striking contrast in any setting. Its black concrete finish and circular shape make it an ideal complement for a variety of contemporary styles, from industrial to modern.Jessica Concrete Side Table WhiteThe Jessica White Concrete Side Table combines clean lines with a soft, light finish. Its durable concrete structure and refined design make it a versatile piece that can seamlessly transition between living rooms, bedrooms, or outdoor spaces.This curated collection offers an ideal balance of contemporary elegance and durability. The concrete floor lamps and side tables add a distinctive touch to any home, effortlessly enhancing the aesthetic of modern interiors. Whether brightening up a room with stylish lighting or adding a sturdy, chic surface, these pieces bring a sense of balance and sophistication.About Home and Soul FurnitureHome and Soul Furniture is a premium brand offering high-quality, eco-friendly furniture and home decor. The company is committed to creating stylish and sustainable products that inspire modern living. With a focus on craftsmanship and design, Home and Soul Furniture provides innovative and timeless pieces that complement every home.

