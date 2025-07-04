Gestational Diabetes Market Outlook 2025-2035 | Epidemiology, Drugs Sales, Pipeline Therapies, and Regional Outlook

Gestational Diabetes Market Size, Epidemiology, In-Market Drugs Sales, Pipeline Therapies, and Regional Outlook 2025-2035

The report provides a detailed analysis of the current gestational diabetes marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the recent research report IMARC Group, the 7 major gestational diabetes markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.85% during 2025-2035.Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is a type of diabetes that occurs during pregnancy and is characterized by sugar intolerance. It poses a significant public health challenge, affecting nearly one in every ten hitherto normal pregnant women in the United States. There has been noticeable increase in the prevalence of GDM over the last 20 years. Though still not fully understood, one of the explanations includes the interference of placenta-produced hormones with the mother's insulin usage, causing insulin resistance and an increase in blood sugar levels.Uncontrolled GDM diabetes poses significant hazards to both the mother and child during the period of pregnancy. The mother may suffers increased risks of preeclampsia, difficulties in labor, and higher chances of a Cesarean section delivery. Risks for the child include macrosomia, prematurity, respiratory distress, neonatal hypoglycemia, and an increased risk of obesity and diabetes in childhood and adulthood. While gestational diabetes tends to resolve after childbirth, the mother faces an increased lifetime risk of developing type 2 diabetes The rising incidence of GDM in the population, even with heightened awareness, showcases deeper societal and lifestyle components at play. This scenario illustrates that the businesses in this field are required to move beyond treatment services towards public health initiatives combined with relevant proactive risk assessment measures.Key Components Influencing the Development of GDM Care MarketsThe following are some key factors that are responsible for the development of the gestational diabetes market:The increasing worldwide incidence of obesity is a key factor since it greatly heightens the likelihood of gestational diabetes. At the same time, a growing trend of women postponing marriage and subsequently childbirth is leading to advanced maternal age, which is further escalating the incidence of GDM. Research shows that GDM risk increases progressively after age 25 and mothers above 40 years had observed almost six times the rate compared to those under 20 years in 2021. This population shift drives the greater portion of the population that is now likely to experience high-risk pregnancies.Newer technologies in the field of medicine are greatly improving screening and management of GDM. While oral glucose tolerance tests are still standard practice, newer innovation such as continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGMS) provide real-time data on blood glucose levels which improves patient compliance and engagement with their treatment to improve glycemic control. These improved capabilities to detect the disease increase the reported incidence of the disease as more mild cases that were previously unrecognized are now identified.The dual impact of increasing risk factors and enhanced diagnostic tools creates a self-reinforcing cycle for the market, in which the ability to identify a rapidly growing population at risk drives demand for management solutions.Access to care for gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is being expanded through mobile applications and telemedicine. These platforms improve the patient's ability to be monitored remotely, facilitate timely intervention, and enhance communication between patients and with other providers, thus improving the overall health of the governed population. The shift towards remote GDM care significantly accelerates market growth.In addition, education about GDM and its complications is now more widely available, which motivates individuals to pursue timely screening and receive early treatment. Policies are prioritizing the health of mothers and children, working towards enhanced access to services globally, paving the way for further expansion of the market.Request to get a PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gestational-diabetes-market/requestsample The report also provides a detailed analysis of the current gestational diabetes marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.In-Market DrugsDrug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market PerformanceLate-Stage Pipeline DrugsDrug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market PerformanceAnalysis Covered Across Each CountryHistorical, current, and future epidemiology scenarioHistorical, current, and future performance of the gestational diabetes marketHistorical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the marketSales of various drugs across the gestational diabetes marketReimbursement scenario in the marketIn-market and pipeline drugsCompetitive LandscapeThe competitive landscape of the gestational diabetes market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.GeropharmNovo NordiskBoehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and CompanyBuy the full with TOC: Gestational Diabetes Epidemiology Report 7 Major Countries CoveredUnited StatesGermanyFranceUnited KingdomItalySpainJapan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.