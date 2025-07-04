End-to-End Security for India: CloudIBN's Integrated VAPT Services

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As India's digital transformation accelerates, so do the threats facing businesses, government agencies, and healthcare providers. To combat this escalating cyber risk, CloudIBN today announced the launch of its Integrated VAPT Services, designed to provide end-to-end security for India’s diverse and rapidly growing digital infrastructure.CloudIBN’s new offering brings together deep expertise, cutting-edge tools, and platform-agnostic methodologies to deliver comprehensive Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) Services across mobile, web, cloud, IoT, and infrastructure environments. With an integrated approach, Indian organisations can now gain 360-degree visibility into their security posture and effectively close the gaps that cybercriminals exploit.India’s Digital Boom: A Double-Edged SwordIndia’s digital economy is poised to reach $1 trillion by 2030. With millions of users transacting online, utilizing digital health services, or operating smart IoT-enabled factories, organizations are now more connected than ever. However, with this growth comes an ever-increasing threat landscape. According to CERT-In, cyberattacks in India rose by over 15% in 2024, with sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and e-governance particularly vulnerable.Cybersecurity is no longer optional—it’s an essential foundation for sustainable growth. Without proper VAPT processes, businesses are essentially flying blind through a minefield of potential vulnerabilities.“India needs a strong cybersecurity backbone, and that starts with proactive, intelligent security testing,” said Pratik Shah, CTO of CloudIBN.What Are VA & PT Services and Why Do They Matter?VA & PT Services are critical components of a robust cybersecurity strategy. They involve two key phases:1. Vulnerability Assessment (VA) – A systematic review of security weaknesses in the IT environment using automated tools and manual analysis.2. Penetration Testing (PT) – A simulated cyberattack that attempts to exploit the discovered vulnerabilities, revealing their actual risk in real-world scenarios.3. Unlike standard security checks, VAPT goes deep—uncovering hidden risks across code, infrastructure, APIs, configurations, and user behavior. This makes it a critical practice for preventing breaches, data leaks, and system takeovers.Secure Your Digital Future Today. Partner with CloudIBN to identify, assess, and eliminate vulnerabilities before attackers do: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ Why Choose CloudIBN for Your VAPT Needs?- CloudIBN has emerged as one of India’s most trusted cybersecurity partners. With over two decades of experience and a team of certified ethical hackers, security analysts, and cloud engineers, CloudIBN delivers VA & PT Audit Services that are aligned with both Indian regulatory mandates and global best practices.Key Differentiators:1. Full-spectrum coverage: Mobile apps, web platforms, cloud services, IoT devices, and hybrid infrastructure.2. Industry-standard methodologies: OWASP, NIST, and ISO/IEC 27001 aligned.3. Customised testing frameworks: Tailored to each client’s business model and risk profile.4. Dedicated post-audit support: Patching assistance, compliance mapping, and mitigation strategies.Serving Critical Industries Across IndiaCloudIBN's VA & PT Services are already protecting some of India's most vital sectors:1. Banking & Finance (BFSI): Real-time threat detection and fraud prevention systems for payment platforms and NBFCs.2. Healthcare: Securing patient records, health data, and connected medical devices in line with HIPAA and Indian health data standards.3. E-Commerce: Preventing data theft, account takeover, and API abuse on digital platforms.4. Government: Safeguarding digital governance portals and confidential citizen data.5. Manufacturing & IoT: Protecting smart factories and industrial automation from OT-targeted cyber threats.Start Your Security Journey Today. Get a FREE consultation with CloudIBN’s cybersecurity experts. Schedule Your VAPT Assessment Now: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-india/ Integrated VAPT for a Hyperconnected WorldModern Indian organizations operate in complex digital environments—often mixing legacy IT with modern cloud-native and edge architectures. CloudIBN’s integrated VA & PT Services are designed to meet this complexity head-on.Cloud & Hybrid Ready: VAPT across AWS, Azure, GCP, and private clouds.1. IoT & OT Support: Specialized protocols for connected industrial devices and sensors.2. DevSecOps Integration: Shift-left testing for continuous application security.This proactive, real-time security model helps clients avoid the pitfall of reactive defenses and instead foster a security-first culture across their development and operations lifecycle.Compliance and Regulatory ConfidenceCloudIBN ensures that its VAPT deliverables go beyond technical reporting, they enable compliance readiness and simplify the VA & PT Audit Services process for:1. RBI Guidelines2. ISO 270013. PCI-DSS4. IT Act 2000Clients receive:1. Clear remediation steps2. Risk classification and prioritisation3. Executive dashboards4. Audit-ready documentationBuilding a Cyber-Resilient India, One Assessment at a Time. As India moves rapidly toward a fully digital future, the need for comprehensive cybersecurity is not just a technical requirement—it’s a national imperative. CloudIBN’s integrated VAPT Audit Services empower businesses and institutions across the country to proactively address vulnerabilities before they escalate into crises. By combining best-in-class testing frameworks with unmatched industry expertise, CloudIBN ensures that security is embedded at every level—from mobile apps and web portals to critical cloud and infrastructure systems.Related Services - Cybersecurity Services : https://www.cloudibn.com/cybersecurity-services/ About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

