Portable EV Charger Market to Grow 388.9 million by 2035, Boosted by EV Boom, Urban Mobility & Fast-Charging Innovation

Portable EV Charger Market Growth

The rise in the sale of electric vehicles as well as limited electric vehicle charging infrastructure drives the growth of the global portable EV charger market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Portable EV Charger Market by Type (AC, DC) and Region – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025–2035." According to the report, the global portable EV charger market is projected to grow from $63.20 million in 2025 to $388.9 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 20.1% from 2026 to 2035.Europe is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Europe comprises the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe. Increasing electric vehicle sales across the region is one of the major factors driving the growth of the portable electric vehicle charger market. Consumer preference is rapidly shifting to electric passenger cars and commercial electric vehicles due to increased environmental awareness, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.Furthermore, the demand for battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles is expected to increase during the forecast period. In addition, the increase in the adoption of electric vehicles owing to stringent government regulations to curb environmental pollution is projected to boost the demand for portable EV chargers in Europe.The rise in the sale of electric vehicles as well as the lack of standardization of EV charging and the greater need for convenience drives the growth of the global portable EV charger market. Limitations associated with the existing electric vehicle charging infrastructure also boost the growth of the portable EV charger market. Greater adoption of portable EV chargers is expected during the forecast period to address range anxiety associated with electric vehicles among consumers. However, the superior cost of portable EV chargers is anticipated to restrict the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, greater demand for mobile charging as a service and the rise in adoption of shared mobility are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years. Market players are increasingly investing in the development of advanced wireless, bi-directional fast chargers to cater to the growing demand for portable EV chargers during the forecast period.Leading Market Players: -JTM Power LimitedEvteq Mobility Private LimitedHeliox EnergyGuangzhou Electway Technology Co., LtdBlink Charging Co.Power-Sonic CorporationShenzhen SETEC Power Co., Ltd.ZipCharge LimitedSparkChargeFreeWire Technologies, IncThe DC portable EV charger segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the DC portable EV charger segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global portable EV charger market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With a DC charger, direct current is supplied directly to the battery, bypassing the onboard charger. DC fast charging is essential for high-mileage heavy vehicles. The rise in the need for portable anytime/anyplace charging drives the growth of DC chargers in the market. It is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.7% from 2026 to 2035.With the rise in fuel prices, the trend toward battery-powered vehicles is growing rapidly in Germany. The government of Germany focuses on developing charging technologies for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. Moreover, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation, new passenger electric vehicle registrations are expected to reach penetration of 35% and 50% by 2030 in each of the 69 German metropolitan areas and 13 nonmetropolitan areas in German states. Therefore, an increase in demand for portable electric vehicle chargers is expected to sustain this vehicle growth. In addition, the rise in popularity of electric vehicle fast-changing technology, and the growing prevalence of range anxiety among EV users are the factors driving the growth of the market in the country.The passenger cars segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on application, the passenger cars segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2025, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global portable EV charger market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. There is an increase in the development of portable electric vehicle chargers for passenger vehicles to reduce mileage and range anxiety among consumers. The rise in demand for electric passenger vehicles owing to the increase in awareness of environmental impacts due to emissions of greenhouse gases, and the implementation of favorable government policies support the growth of this segment. However, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 22.1% from 2026 to 2035.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2035Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2025, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global portable EV charger market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific possesses high market potential owing to the rapid upsurge in the number of electric vehicles in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Several government initiatives for the development of electric vehicle charging are expected to boost the growth of the portable EV charger market in this region. Moreover, huge investments in the expansion of the electric vehicle industry are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 21.2% from 2026 to 2035.Similar Reports We Have on EV Industry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/turbocharger-market - projected to reach USD 24.23 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3%.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.