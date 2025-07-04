Chloroacetic Acid Market Set to Surge to USD 3.42 Billion by 2035, Driven by Pharmaceutical, PVC, & Agrochemical Demand

Chloroacetic Acid Market

Chloroacetic acid market to reach USD 3.42 billion by 2035, driven by rising demand in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, PVC, and personal care sectors.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global chloroacetic acid market is expected to reach USD 1,854 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3,416 million by 2035, expanding at a 6.0% CAGR from 2025 to 2035.The strong growth trajectory is attributed to several high-demand sectors. Notably, carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) production, used across the food, pharmaceutical, and oil-drilling sectors, remains a key application area. The increasing demand for tin stabilizers in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), essential for improving heat resistance in pipes, windows, and other building materials, is also driving the market forward. In addition, the market benefits from rising usage in agrochemical formulations, especially herbicides.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8032 Key Takeaways from Market Study:1. The global chloroacetic acid market is valued at US$ 1.85 billion in 2024.2. The market is projected to reach US$ 3.42 billion by 2035.3. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 20354. Monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market is valued at US$ 990.9 million in 2024.5. MCA market is forecasted to reach US$ 1.86 billion by 2034.6. MCA market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.7. Pharmaceutical applications account for nearly 48% of MCA consumption.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Chloroacetic Acid Market:Prominent players in the market Akzo Nobel, CABB GmbH, Denak Co. Ltd, PCC MCAA Sp. z o.o., Kaifeg Dongda Chemical, Henan HDF Chemical Company. Ltd and Puyang Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd.Expanding Applications Across Industries:Chloroacetic acid is an essential building block chemical used in the synthesis of various downstream products. One of its most prominent applications is in the production of carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC)—a key thickening, stabilizing, and emulsifying agent used in food products, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas drilling fluids. The increasing adoption of CMC in specialty formulations has significantly amplified the demand for chloroacetic acid.In the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) industry, chloroacetic acid is used to manufacture tin stabilizers, which enhance heat resistance and extend the life of PVC materials used in infrastructure, piping, and window framing. With continued investment in construction and infrastructure development worldwide, the role of chloroacetic acid in supporting the PVC value chain remains vital.Personal Care and Healthcare Drive Future Opportunities:The personal care industry has emerged as a high-growth end-use sector, particularly for derivatives such as monochloroacetic acid (MCA). These compounds are critical for the production of surfactants, which are used in a wide range of cosmetics, soaps, shampoos, and lotions. Rising consumer awareness about hygiene and grooming in emerging economies is fueling demand for personal care ingredients, including CMC and MCA-based componentsMeanwhile, pharmaceutical applications are expected to remain a dominant force, accounting for nearly half of total MCA demand. As pharmaceutical research and development efforts expand globally—especially in drug formulation, active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production, and excipients—the strategic role of chloroacetic acid as a base chemical will become even more pronounced.Regional Analysis and Growth Patterns:From a geographical standpoint, North America is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, recording a CAGR of 7.3% through 2034. The United States holds a commanding 69.3% share of the North American market, supported by a well-developed pharmaceutical manufacturing base and ongoing industrial investment. This is followed closely by strong growth prospects in Asia Pacific, particularly in China and India, which collectively represent over half of global consumption. Contact Us:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

