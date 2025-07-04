Digital Freight Forwarding Market to Grow USD 22.92 Billion by 2030, Transforming Global Logistics Landscape

Digital Freight Forwarding Industry Size

The study provides an in-depth analysis of evolving market dynamics, key industry players, and competitive landscape.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital freight forwarding market generated $2.92 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $22.92 billion in 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 23.1%. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global digital freight forwarding market in North America in 2020, owing to increase in import–export activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making faster & cost-effective shipment deliveries. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in industrial production and trade across different nations in the region along with implementation of favorable trade-centric regulations across the prominent countries such as China, India, and Japan.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11518 Growth of the e-commerce industry across the globe and increase in free trade agreements fuel the global digital freight forwarding market growth. On the other hand, inadequate infrastructure, higher logistics costs, and strict regulations imposed on air freight hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in acceptance of DTC e-commerce logistics and decline in cost-cutting and lead time due to the use of multimodal systems create several market opportunities.The report segments the global digital freight forwarding market on the basis of function, transport, deployment mode, vertical, and region.Based on mode of transport, the sea segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.7% from 2021-2030. The report also covers segments such as land and air.Based on function, the transportation management segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. The segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.9% from 2021-2030. The report also analyzes the warehouse management segment.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11518 Depending on vertical, the market is divided into retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and others. The others segment garnered highest revenue in 2020, as it includes the digital freight forwarding services pertaining to various prominent industries, for instance, chemical, oil & gas, beverages, construction & mining, and agriculture.Based on region, the Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share , and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The global digital freight forwarding market across this segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period.Key players of the global digital freight forwarding market analyzed in the research include Deutsche Post DHL Group, Descartes Kontainers, Flexport, Inc., iContainers, Forto GmbH, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Turvo Inc., Twill, Transporteca, and Uber Freight LLC.Buy this Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key Findings Of The StudyBy mode of transport, the sea segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of function, the transportation management segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.By vertical, the retail and e-commerce segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on deployment mode, the cloud segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

