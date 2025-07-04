The Business Research Company

Rising Lifestyle-Related Incidences Drive Growth in the Biomarker Market: A Key Trend Shaping 2025 Outlook

It will grow to $31.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.

The biomarker testing market has demonstrated a rapid growth recently, expanding from a size of $17.51 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $19.75 billion in 2025. This heightens to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.8%. This critical growth during the historic period points towards an increasing adoption of personalized medicine and an escalating use of biomarkers in oncology. Simultaneously, the incidences of chronic diseases are increasing, research funding in life sciences is expanding, and the demand for early disease detection is on the rise.

What Is The Biomarker Market Growth Forecast?

This market growth shows no signs of slowing, with the biomarker testing market projected to surge to $31.63 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.5%. This forecast period growth could well be attributed to the broadening application of biomarkers in non-oncology diseases, an uptake in investment for companion diagnostics, and the increasing integration of artificial intelligence in diagnostics. Fueled further by the growing use of point-of-care testing and a rising awareness for preventive healthcare, the future for biomarker testing certainly looks promising.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Biomarker Market Growth?

One key driver contributing to the biomarker testing market's growth is the rising cancer burden. This increasing load of cancer can be traced back to lifestyle choices including poor diet, smoking, lack of physical activity, and excessive alcohol consumption. The improved diagnostic accuracy through early and precise identification of disease-specific markers as enabled by biomarker testing can not be understated, allowing for personalised treatment leading to better patient outcomes.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Biomarker Market?

Major operators within the biomarker testing market include Roche Diagnostics International Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Siemens Healthineers AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Hologic Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., Myriad Genetics Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Sino Biological Inc., Proteome Sciences plc.

How Is The Biomarker Market Segmented?

Segments: This report outlines the various segments within the biomarker testing market:

1 By Product Type: Consumables, Instruments, Services

2 By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, Immunoassays, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Infectious Diseases, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Consumables: Reagents, Assay Kits, Sample Collection Devices, Chemicals And Buffers

2 By Instruments: Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR Systems, Next-Generation Sequencing NGS Platforms, Microarray Systems, Mass Spectrometry Instruments, Immunoassay Analyzers

3 By Services: Biomarker Discovery Services, Diagnostic Testing Services, Companion Diagnostic Development, Clinical Trial Testing Services, Contract Research Organization CRO Services.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Biomarker Market?

In 2024, North America held the title as the largest region in the biomarker testing market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

