Double Dogs Dispensary Maintains Legal Cannabis Access in Plentywood, Montana

PLENTYWOOD, MT, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Double Dogs Marijuana & Weed Dispensary continues to serve adult-use cannabis consumers in Plentywood, Montana, with in-store shopping and online ordering for pickup. As part of the state’s regulated cannabis market, the dispensary provides access to licensed products in compliance with Montana’s legal framework.Located in the far northeastern region of the state, Double Dogs Marijuana & Weed Dispensary Plentywood serves a rural customer base seeking consistent access to tested, state-approved cannabis products. The dispensary remains open seven days a week, offering both walk-in service and online pre-ordering through its digital platform. All operations follow Montana’s licensing regulations for adult-use cannabis retail.This weed dispensary in Plentywood carries a selection of cannabis products sourced from state-approved brands, including Cookies, a well-known name in the licensed cannabis space. Cookies products available at the Plentywood location are tested for potency, tracked through Montana’s seed-to-sale system, and labeled with required cannabinoid and compliance information.The Cookies brand is recognized for its extensive product catalog and compliance with cannabis packaging and formulation standards. At Double Dogs, its inclusion supports a diverse inventory that reflects current consumer demand while meeting the legal standards of the Montana Department of Revenue’s Cannabis Control Division.Customers at the Plentywood location can browse in-store or place pickup orders through the Double Dogs website. Product listings provide detailed information, including cannabinoid content, form factor, and brand origin, supporting informed decision-making. The store’s pickup option allows customers to reduce time spent onsite while still accessing the full product catalog.The Plentywood dispensary plays a role in ensuring cannabis accessibility in a region with fewer retail options due to geography and population density. Located near the Montana–North Dakota border, the store serves not only local residents but also adults traveling through this portion of Sheridan County. Its continued presence helps fulfill statewide goals for regulated cannabis access beyond urban centers.All inventory is tracked and verified through Montana’s required systems, including METRC, the state’s cannabis tracking software. All cannabis products offered at Double Dogs are tested by licensed laboratories for potency and purity, and they are labeled with the required disclosures for sale to adults 21 and older.Double Dogs staff in Plentywood are trained in Montana’s cannabis compliance procedures, including age verification, legal purchasing limits, and product handling. Team members assist customers with regulatory information, product selection, and order processing.The dispensary operates in alignment with Montana’s cannabis laws, which support a licensed, transparent marketplace for adult-use cannabis. With a focus on compliance, service options, and recognized brands like Cookies, Double Dogs continues to meet local demand while upholding the regulatory standards required of all licensed retailers in the state.About Double Dogs Marijuana & Weed Dispensary – PlentywoodDouble Dogs is a licensed adult-use cannabis dispensary located in Plentywood, MT. The store offers in-store shopping and online ordering with same-day pickup. Its inventory includes cannabis products from licensed Montana brands, including Cookies. Double Dogs operates in full compliance with Montana’s cannabis regulations and serves qualified adult consumers throughout Sheridan County and surrounding areas. For more information, visit www.ddcanna.com

