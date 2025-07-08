Legendary Actor Barry Corbin Shares His Stories on New Spoken Word Album

I’ve always loved telling a good story. I’ve lived so many of them by now and we're sharing some of those on this album.” — Barry Corbin

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than six decades as one of America’s most beloved character actors, helping to tell other peoples' stories, Barry Corbin is now going to tell some of his own stories, in his own recorded voice. On July 4th, Corbin released “As You Like It,” a single from his upcoming spoken word album, "Cowboys and Endings", an entertaining collection of tales drawn from his extraordinary life and career. The full album will be available on August 1st.

With over 220 film and television credits—including unforgettable roles in "Urban Cowboy", "Lonesome Dove", "War Games", "The Ranch", "Yellowstone", and "Tulsa King"—Corbin has built a legacy on stage and screen. Now, he’s inviting listeners to meet the man behind the characters he's brought to life. “I’ve always loved telling a good story,” says Corbin. "I’ve lived so many of them by now and we're sharing some of those on this album.”

Recorded at the iconic Wishbone Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, "Cowboys and Endings" pairs Corbin’s gravelly charm with music that underscores each tale. The project is produced by both highly accomplished singer and songwriters H. Jack Williams and Billy Lawson.

Williams came up with the idea one day when he witnessed Corbin’s storytelling abilities. “Barry was telling a story, and I thought, ‘This would sound amazing with music underneath,’” Williams recalls. “We took it to Billy, and it grew into something really special.”

Lawson, a longtime fan and owner of Wishbone Studios, helped shape the sound and feel of the record. “Barry’s got one of the most recognizable voices is movie history. It’s warm, familiar, and full of character,” says Lawson. “Having him in the studio was an honor.”

The 10-track album includes titles like: “Chicken Story”, "Have Camera Will Travel", “First Thanksgiving”, and “Silvertone Elvis”” Each story is delivered with Corbin’s trademark humor, heart, and Texas-born wisdom.

As Williams puts it, " The single 'As You Like It' is what you get when Muscle Shoals meets Shakespeare, with Barry Corbin riding shotgun.”

Whether you’ve followed Barry Corbin since "Stir Crazy" or just discovered him in "Killers of the Flower Moon", "Cowboys and Endings" offers a rare journey through the mind of a true storyteller.

“As You Like It” released July 4th across most all digital platforms.

Full Album “Cowboys and Endings” is available August 1st.

