Adult Foster Home Owner Pleads Guilty to Neglect and Theft Charges Involving Medicaid Recipients

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield today announced that Brian Woodring, the former owner and operator of an adult foster home (AFH) for the developmentally disabled, has pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges related to the neglect of vulnerable residents, and the theft of Medicaid Funds. The plea follows an extensive multi-agency investigation into serious misconduct that endangered residents’ lives and defrauded Oregon’s Medicaid program.

Woodring pleaded guilty in Marion County Circuit Court to multiple felony charges including counts of Criminal Mistreatment and Aggravated Theft. Under the terms of the agreement, Woodring will serve 58 months in state prison, 36 months post-prison supervision upon release, pay restitution, and not be allowed to work as a caregiver or AFH operator.

“This case is a disturbing example of what can happen when someone who is supposed to provide care instead takes advantage of the people who rely on them most,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “Oregon’s care system must be built on accountability and compassion — not exploitation. When public dollars are used for personal gain at the expense of vulnerable residents, we will act.”

Woodring was paid by Medicaid to operate a licensed adult foster home in Clackamas County. But investigators found the Clackamas property had been left vacant. Instead, residents were unlawfully housed at his personal home in Aumsville, Marion County — a residence not licensed or equipped to provide adequate care. During this time, Woodring knowingly withheld ongoing medical and physical care to his residents, all of whom he owed a legal duty to care for. These residents were completely reliant on Woodring for their care.

The case centered on the neglect of two residents:

One individual died of untreated metastatic cancer, which had gone undiagnosed due to the failure to seek timely medical care and failure to administer prescribed medications.

A second resident suffered prolonged neglect, including failure to obtain medical care for chronic disease and dental care, resulting in embedded dentures that caused serious harm.

While committing the criminal neglect, Woodring billed Medicaid several hundred thousand dollars for services never properly provided and violated licensing regulations by operating the AFH from an unauthorized location.

The investigation was the result of collaboration between the Oregon Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Unit, the Oregon Department of Human Services, Adult Protective Services, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“This case is a tragic reminder of why oversight, enforcement, and accountability matter in long-term care,” said Rayfield. “I want to thank our partners across state and local agencies for working together to ensure justice was served.”

Sentencing is scheduled in the Marion County Courthouse on August 29, 2025, at 9:30am.