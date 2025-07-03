Modified District Government Services for Independence Day

(Washington, DC) – On Friday, July 4, District Government will observe Independence Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

What's Open on Friday, July 4

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. The following low-barrier shelters are open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Friday, July 4.

New York Avenue Men’s Shelter (1355 New York Avenue NE)

801 East Men's Shelter (2722 MLK Jr. Avenue SE)

Adams Place Men’s Shelter (2210 Adams Place NE)

Emery Men’s Shelter (1725 Lincoln Road NE)

Pat Handy Women’s Shelter (810 5th Street NW)

Harriet Tubman Women’s Shelter (1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE)

Living Life Alternatives LGBTQ+ Shelter (400 50th Street SE)

Individuals and families seeking accessible transportation to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093, between the hours of 8. to 12 am., or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center), located at 1313 New York Avenue NW, provides walk-in services to individuals experiencing homelessness with no appointment required. The Center will be open on Friday, July 4 from 9 am to 5 pm. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center.

Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, offers a safe place for youth 24 hours a day and will be open on Friday, July 4.

DC Department of Behavioral Health (DBH): Residents facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol/drug use concerns, or just need to talk as well as those who are concerned about family members/friends can call 988 anytime to talk with a trained, caring crisis counselor for free, confidential support. The following services also are open on Friday, July 4:

The DC Stabilization Center, located at 35 K Street NE, is a 24/7 safe place for people experiencing a substance use disorder crisis to get the help they need and is open to individuals 18 years and older at no-cost, and with no insurance necessary.

The Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP) provides 24/7 emergency psychiatric services and extended observation beds for individuals 18 years of age and older by calling (202) 673-9319.

The Community Response Team (CRT) provides 24/7 support to adults who are experiencing emotional, psychiatric or substance use vulnerabilities, including on-the-spot assessment and referral to behavioral health care. The response team is available by calling (202) 673-6495.

The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All adult outdoor pools are open from 10 am– 6 pm. Splash parks are open 10 am– 6 pm. Check DPR’s real-time information website to updates on outdoor pool and splash park operations. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.

Modified Service Adjustments

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will not collect household trash, recycling and food waste collection on Friday, July 4; collections will slide to Saturday, July 5.

The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Friday, July 4. All services will resume on Saturday, July 5 for bulk trash and recycling.

Construction:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Saturday, July 5 during permitted work hours.

Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations citywide on Friday, July 4 on the following:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW

The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) will not allow construction on Friday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day without an issued after-hours permit. Construction activity that proceeds on the holiday without this required permit will result in a Stop Work Order. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form, or afterhours by calling 311. To learn more about the authorized construction hours and how to apply for an after-hours permit, please view the following link: After Hours Permit. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Friday, July 4, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing, enforcement around National Stadium for the baseball game and also for multiple 4th of July parades including downtown, the Palisades, and Takoma Park. Parking enforcement will resume on Saturday, July 5.

DC Streetcar will operate on the standard schedule Friday, July 4. Riders can visit dcstreetcar.com for the latest updates on routes and schedules.



What's Closed on Friday, July 4

DC Public Schools (DCPS) remain closed for Summer Break. Summer school programs will be closed on Friday, July 4 and will resume on Monday, July 7.

DC Public Library (DCPL) locations will be closed on Friday, July 4. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation centers, community centers, indoor aquatic centers, and offices will be closed on Friday, July 4.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Friday, July 4.

The Virginia Williams Family Resource Center, the central intake office for all families in the District of Columbia seeking assistance with their housing needs, will be closed on Friday, July 4.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street NE) will be closed on Friday, July 4.

DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Friday, July 4.

DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Friday, July 4 with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page.

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Friday, July 4. All locations will reopen Saturday, July 5. Many of DC DMV's services will remain available online or via the agency's free app.



The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Friday, July 4.. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.



The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Centers for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Friday, July 4.



The Latin American Youth Center Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 3045 15th Street NW, will be closed on Friday, July 4.



The Adams Place Day Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 2210 Adams Place NE, will be closed on Friday, July 4.



The 801 E Day Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, will be closed on Friday, July 4.

