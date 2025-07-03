Alite Laser Continues to Provide Trusted Laser Hair Removal Services Across Four Austin-Area Locations

Alite Laser

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alite Laser, a locally established provider of professional laser hair removal services, continues to serve the Austin area with customized, non-invasive treatments tailored to a wide variety of skin types. With over 25 years of experience in the industry and four conveniently located clinics in Central Austin, Cedar Park, Round Rock, and Onion Creek, Alite Laser remains a consistent resource for clients seeking long-term hair reduction and skin rejuvenation.Alite Laser specializes in laser hair removal, using the FDA-cleared Candela GentleMax Prosystem, which is designed to safely treat both light and dark skin tones. Each clinic is staffed by experienced, licensed professionals who focus on providing personalized treatments in a clean, comfortable setting.“Our goal has always been to make professional laser hair removal accessible, safe, and effective for every client,” said Paulie Fischer, owner of Alite Laser. “We’re proud to continue serving the greater Austin community with individualized care and trusted technology.”Serving the greater Austin area, Alite Laser offers appointments at four locations throughout Central Texas:•Central Austin – 504 W 17th St, Austin, TX 78701•Cedar Park – 901 Cypress Creek Rd, Building 1, Suite 100, Cedar Park, TX 78613•Round Rock – 3000 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Building 600, Unit 19, Round Rock, TX 78665•Onion Creek (South Austin) – 11111 S I‑35 Frontage Rd, Suite 101, Austin, TX 78747Each clinic offers on-site parking, flexible scheduling, and a relaxed environment for clients of all ages and backgrounds. Residents searching for laser hair removal in Austin and the surrounding suburbs can find a convenient location close to home or work.Custom Treatments with Proven ResultsAlite Laser’s treatments are designed to address a variety of areas including the face, legs, underarms, bikini line, and back. The GentleMax Prosystem uses dual wavelengths and a built-in cooling feature to minimize discomfort during treatment. Sessions are scheduled based on hair growth cycles and tailored to the unique needs of each client.In addition to laser hair removal, Alite Laser offers a variety of other non-invasive cosmetic services such as electrolysis , microneedling, HydraFacials, waxing and chemical peels. Each service is delivered with the same commitment to client safety, comfort, and results.New clients are invited to schedule a complimentary consultation to discuss their treatment goals and receive a customized plan. Alite Laser offers a pay-as-you-go pricing model with no long-term contracts required.Appointments can be made online at https://alitelaser.com or by contacting the clinic directly:•Central Austin: (512) 328-1555•Cedar Park: (512) 610-0145•Round Rock: (512) 467-4656•Onion Creek: (512) 292-9410About Alite LaserFounded in Austin, Texas, Alite Laser has focused exclusively on non-invasive laser hair removal and skin care services for more than two decades. With four locations across the region, the company is committed to delivering safe, effective treatments to clients seeking long-term hair reduction and skin rejuvenation.For more information, visit https://alitelaser.com

