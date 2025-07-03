Landfill Gas Market to Surge to US$ 4.1 Billion by 2035 with 8.3% CAGR

Analysis of Landfill Gas Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea

ROCKVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global landfill gas market is expected to reach US$ 4,106 million by 2035, up from US$ 1,706 million in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth is driven by strict emission legislation, increasing demand for renewable energy, and the growing amount of waste in cities, positioning landfill gas as a key solution for sustainable energy and waste management.What Are the Key Market Insights Driving Landfill Gas Demand?The landfill gas market is experiencing significant growth due to the global emphasis on sustainable waste management and renewable energy. Landfill gas, a byproduct of organic waste decomposition in landfills, primarily consists of methane (50–60%) and carbon dioxide (30–40%), with trace amounts of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). It serves as a renewable energy source for electricity generation, heating, and vehicle fuel, aligning with global decarbonization goals. The electricity generation segment is projected to hold a 28.9% market share in 2025, driven by projects like the Seymen landfill gas energy facility in Istanbul, completed in 2020, which generates 20 MW of power. Stringent environmental regulations, such as the U.S. EPA's methane emission guidelines and the EU's renewable energy targets, are key drivers, encouraging LFG capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The rising volume of municipal solid waste, with global waste generation expected to reach 3.4 billion tons by 2050 per the World Bank, further fuels market growth. Challenges include high capital costs for gas collection systems and competition from other renewables like solar and wind. However, technological advancements, such as improved wellfield designs and microbial oxidation systems, are enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. The competitive landscape is dynamic, with companies like Veolia and WM investing heavily in waste-to-energy projects to capitalize on growing demand. The competitive landscape is dynamic, with companies like Veolia and WM investing heavily in waste-to-energy projects to capitalize on growing demand.What Are the Key Statistics and Forecasts for the Landfill Gas Market?The Landfill Gas Market Analysis report provides critical data points:Market Size: Valued at US$ 1,706 million in 2024, projected to reach US$ 4,106 million by 2035.CAGR: A robust 8.3% CAGR from 2025 to 2035, with Europe leading at 8.4%.Historical Growth: The market grew at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2021, reaching US$ 1.3 billion by 2021.Regional Insights: North America holds a 45.24% share, with the U.S. contributing US$ 884.6 million in 2024, growing at 7.7% CAGR. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by waste-to-energy initiatives in China and India.Segment Analysis: Electricity generation dominates applications, while landfill gas collection systems hold a 41.6% share in 2025 due to their role in methane capture. The report offers actionable insights for various industries. In electricity generation, LFG powers communities, with projects like California's Puente Hills Landfill supplying electricity to 70,000 homes annually. Waste management benefits from LFG capture, reducing methane emissions and extending landfill lifespans. The industrial sector uses LFG for direct heating and combined heat and power (CHP) systems, enhancing energy efficiency. In transportation, LFG is converted into compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles, offering a cost-effective alternative to fossil fuels amid rising petrol prices. Municipal operations leverage LFG to power local grids, supporting sustainability goals, as seen in Australia's Mugga Lane landfill project, which powers 10,800 homes. These applications align with circular economy principles, transforming waste into valuable energy resources. In transportation, LFG is converted into compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles, offering a cost-effective alternative to fossil fuels amid rising petrol prices. Municipal operations leverage LFG to power local grids, supporting sustainability goals, as seen in Australia’s Mugga Lane landfill project, which powers 10,800 homes. These applications align with circular economy principles, transforming waste into valuable energy resources.What Are the Regional Trends Shaping the Landfill Gas Market?North America leads the landfill gas (LFG) market, driven by robust regulatory frameworks, a mature waste management sector, and significant investments in renewable energy projects. The U.S., holding a 45.24% market share in 2024, benefits from stringent emission reduction targets and initiatives like the EPA’s Landfill Methane Outreach Program, which supports over 600 LFG energy projects nationwide. States like California and New York are at the forefront, leveraging incentives to accelerate LFG adoption for electricity and renewable natural gas (RNG) production. Canada is expanding biogas applications through provincial policies, such as Ontario’s Renewable Energy Standard Offer Program, contributing to North America’s projected US$ 646 million market by 2032. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with China and India investing in LFG-to-energy projects to address rising urban waste and energy demands, driven by government-led waste-to-energy initiatives. Europe follows closely, with the EU’s 35% methane reduction target by 2030 spurring advancements in LFG capture technologies, particularly in Germany and France.Who Are the Key Players in the Landfill Gas Market?Leading companies shaping the market include:Veolia Environment S.A.WM (Waste Management, Inc.)SUEZ SACasella Waste Systems, Inc.Waga EnergyAverdaTadweer Abu DhabiBiffa GroupCovanta Holding CorporationWheelabrator TechnologiesThese players drive innovation through strategic partnerships, such as Veolia’s RNG plant expansions and WM’s US$ 3 billion investment in sustainability from 2022 to 2026.What Are the Recent Developments in the Landfill Gas Market?Recent developments underscore the market’s growth trajectory. In April 2025, WM launched four new renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities in the U.S., including a significant plant near Philadelphia, boosting LFG processing capacity. In January 2025, Veolia partnered with Waga Energy to upgrade a French biomethane plant, increasing capacity by 30% to 180 GWh annually, supporting EU decarbonization goals. In July 2023, Waga Energy and Casella Waste Systems contracted to build RNG projects at three U.S. landfills, enhancing methane capture and energy production. In November 2023, Australia’s Mugga Lane landfill expanded LFG capture with LGI Limited, powering 10,800 homes annually. These initiatives reflect a focus on technological advancements and sustainable energy solutions.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Gas generator market to grow at 7.4% CAGR (2019 to 2029) driven by low natural gas prices and fluctuating diesel costs, indicating high growth potential. Gas liquefaction chillers market is anticipated to be worth US$ 4.35 billion in 2023 and likely to reach US$ 5.85 billion by 2033

