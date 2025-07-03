TTUHSC Launches CMS GUIDE Model to Advance Dementia Care Across West Texas in Collaboration with Wovenly

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Garrison Institute on Aging and Wovenly, Inc. are launching the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) GUIDE Model, a new program designed to improve care for individuals living with dementia and support their caregivers.As one of the nation’s early adopters of the GUIDE Model, the TTUHSC Garrison Institute on Aging is leading efforts to deliver coordinated, home-based virtual dementia care in collaboration with Wovenly. The program will expand access to vital services for Medicare beneficiaries across Lubbock, Amarillo and surrounding communities within a 30-mile radius.Dementia affected more than 6.7 million Americans in 2023, with that number expected to double by 2060, according to CMS. Individuals with dementia often face fragmented care, multiple chronic conditions and frequent hospital visits. These challenges place significant emotional, physical and financial strain on caregivers.“Dementia care is often overwhelming for families and time-consuming for clinicians,” said Jonathan Singer, Ph.D., program director at the TTUHSC Garrison Institute on Aging. “The GUIDE Model allows us to bring structured, compassionate support to caregivers while helping physicians deliver better care without adding more to their plate. This program allows us to provide comprehensive care navigation and support services to patients and caregivers across the region, regardless of their location.”Through this initiative, Texas Tech Physicians and clinical teams will work closely with Wovenly’s dedicated virtual care team, which consists of licensed clinical social workers and care navigators, to deliver individualized care planning, caregiver education and proactive patient monitoring. This collaborative approach is designed to help patients remain safely in their homes while easing the burden on family caregivers.TTUHSC’s interdisciplinary team will also provide comprehensive assessments both in-person and via telemedicine. These assessments inform personalized care plans that address the patient’s unique needs and those of their family members. The program offers in-home respite care (up to $2,500 annually) to help families manage day-to-day responsibilities. It also includes care navigation services such as connection to local resources, education, logistical coordination, emotional support and ongoing progress monitoring, all at no cost to participating families.To support the virtual care components of the GUIDE Model, TTUHSC is collaborating with Wovenly, which will provide a virtual care team consisting of licensed clinical social workers and care navigators who work alongside Texas Tech Physicians and clinical teams.“Wovenly was founded to support caregivers and make complex care feel simpler,” said Peter Bacas, CEO of Wovenly. “We’re honored to work alongside TTUHSC to bring the GUIDE Model to life and help families navigate dementia with confidence and care.”Enrollment for eligible Medicare beneficiaries began July 1, with services available immediately in Lubbock and Amarillo.For more information about the program, contact the TTUHSC Garrison Institute on Aging at (806) 743-7821.-30-

