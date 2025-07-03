Polypropylene Mid-urethral Slings: Pain and Mesh Removal

Dr. Greg Vigna

Sling removal reduces pain in many women; 1 in 4 becomes pain-free, though nearly half need further treatment, highlighting mesh-related complications

Three out of every twenty women will need to have the polypropylene mesh cut or removed for mesh related complications, which includes pain at 15-years.” — Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Mid-urethral sling removal results in a significant drop in pain score. Almost one out of four patients reported to be completely pain-free,” states Dr. Bianca Mengerink.

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national malpractice and product liability attorney, states, “Three out of every twenty women will need to have the polypropylene mesh cut or removed for mesh related complications, which includes pain at 15-years.”

What did Dr. Mengerink report in “Pain after midurethral sling; the underestimated role of mesh removal” published in the Central European Journal of Urology, 2021, 74; 541-546:

“This study aimed to evaluate the results of sling removal in women with MUS related pain without any objectifiable reason for pain.

Almost one out of four patients reported to be completely pain-free. Complication rates of MUS removal were low.

Although 52% of patients reached an acceptable level of pain, 48% needed additional treatment.

In terms of pain resolution, postponing new SUI treatment should be considered until pain treatment is optimized.”

Read Dr. Mengerink's article: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8771130/pdf/CEJU-74-138.pdf

Dr. Vigna adds, “Chronic inflammation from polypropylene mesh can cause latent pain. Unfortunately for women in the United States, the mesh manufacturers continue to profit from this cheap material instead of bringing P4HB mesh or PVDF to the market, which substantially reduce the risk of chronic inflammation.”

Read “Polyproplene and polyvinylidene fluoride transobturator slings for the treatment of female stress urinary incontinence: 1-Year outcomes from a multicentre randomized trial” published in Neurourology and Urodynamics, 2021; 40: 475-482: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdfdirect/10.1002/nau.24586

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We represent women with acute inner leg, thigh, and hip pain following mid-urethral sling placement who have not been offered timely removal of these devices known to cause obturator, pudendal, and ilioinguinal neuralgia."

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings, including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Dr. Vigna jointly litigates these cases with Ben Martin Law Group, a Dallas pharmaceutical injury law firm who provides national representation.

