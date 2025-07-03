Governor Stein Takes Action on 12 Bills

NORTH CAROLINA, July 3 - Today Governor Stein signed eight bills into law and vetoed four bills.

Governor Stein made the following statement on his vetoes of Senate Bill 558, Senate Bill 227, House Bill 171, and House Bill 805:

“At a time when teachers, law enforcement, and state employees need pay raises and people need shorter lines at the DMV, the legislature failed to pass a budget and, instead, wants to distract us by stoking culture wars that further divide us. These mean-spirited bills would marginalize vulnerable people and also undermine the quality of public services and public education. Therefore, I am vetoing them. I stand ready to work with the legislature when it gets serious about protecting people and addressing North Carolinians’ pressing concerns.”

Governor Stein made the following statement on signing Senate Bill 600:

“This bill enables people to sign up to be organ donors while doing tax returns and keeps patients safe from toxic chemicals. It also helps schools recruit and retain school nurses and gives schools more tools to quickly treat children with severe allergies.”

Governor Stein also signed the following bills into law: