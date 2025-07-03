Attorney General James Announces Convictions and Sentencings of Members of Massive Retail Theft Ring

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the convictions and sentencings of members of a massive retail theft operation in New York City, including its ringleader Roni Rubinov, who stole and resold millions of dollars in goods from 2017 to 2022. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Grand Larceny Division recovered more than $3.8 million in stolen goods from Rubinov, along with more than 550 stolen gift and cash cards and over $300,000 in cash. Rubinov was convicted of Enterprise Corruption and sentenced to two and a half to seven and a half years in state prison. He forfeited approximately $2.1 million and must pay additional restitution of over $3.1 million. 35 other members of the crime ring have also been convicted.

“This crime ring organized bands of shoplifters to rob stores throughout our city, putting both businesses and everyday New Yorkers in danger,” said Attorney General James. “Roni Rubinov and his associates ran a massive scheme to steal millions of dollars of goods and resell them online for big profits, but our investigation has brought them to justice. I thank the NYPD and all our law enforcement partners for their hard work to keep our communities safe.

“This was a large-scale, organized theft operation that deeply affected New York City businesses and residents, especially those still struggling to recover from the pandemic,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. “These convictions and sentences underscore the NYPD’s commitment to holding accountable any network that exploits vulnerable communities for profit. I thank the NYPD investigators, HSI, and the Attorney General’s Office for their partnership in helping secure justice in this most important case.”

A multiyear investigation led by OCTF and NYPD found that Rubinov and his accomplices, Yuriy Khodzhandiyev and Rafik Israilov, directed thieves to steal merchandise and gift cards from New York City retailers. The thieves brought the stolen goods to Rubinov’s New Liberty Loans Pawn Shop, located at 67 W 47th Street, and to Romanov Gold Buyers, Inc., located at 71 W 47th Street. Rubinov’s employees, Akasya Yasaroglu, Lyudmila Yushuvayev, Zamira Shaganova, Erica Zambrano, and Ramdass Ramkissoon, then purchased the stolen goods at steep discounts and resold them for profit on an eBay store called Treasure-Deals-USA.

Once the stolen property was purchased by Rubinov or his employees, it was stored at one of the locations in midtown Manhattan. It was then regularly transported by Fathi Negadi to Rubinov’s residence and Rubinov’s stash house, both located in Fresh Meadows, Queens. Other members of the crime ring inventoried and organized the stolen property at the stash locations in Queens and then posted the items for sale on Romanov’s eBay store. Once the posted items were purchased, they were transported back to 71 W 47th Street to be packaged and shipped.

Additionally, OCTF and NYPD uncovered that Rubinov procured New York City Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards and benefits from boosters in exchange for cash. Rubinov directed Khodzhandiyev, Yasaroglu, and Shaganova to verify whether the boosters’ personal EBT cards or accounts had active balances and to subsequently purchase the EBT cards from the boosters in exchange for cash. Rubinov then used these EBT cards to purchase groceries for his family.

The investigation also found that Rubinov reinvested almost 60 percent of his eBay gross proceeds into the enterprise. Specifically, Rubinov and his employees reinvested funds for various illicit business expenses, such as cash withdrawals which paid boosters for stolen property, payments made to Rubinov’s employees, and marketing campaigns. These types of payments and expenses were the foundation of Rubinov’s enterprise, which enabled him to continue to purchase and resell stolen property, and which perpetuated the flow of illicit proceeds into Rubinov’s PayPal and bank accounts.

Rubinov was convicted of Enterprise Corruption and sentenced to two and a half to seven and a half years in state prison. He has forfeited approximately $2.1 million and must pay additional restitution of over $3.1 million. Additional defendants who have been convicted are:

Yuriy Khodzhandiyev, 39, of Queens County was convicted of Attempted Enterprise Corruption and sentenced to three years of probation.



Rafik Israilov, 56, of Queens County was convicted of Attempted Enterprise Corruption and sentenced to five years of probation.



Akasya Yasaroglu, 26, of New York County was convicted of Attempted Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree. Her sentence is pending.



Lyudmila Yushuvayev, 46, of Queens County was convicted of Attempted Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and received a conditional discharge.



Erica Zambrano, 43, of New York County was convicted of Money Laundering in the Fourth Degree and sentenced to three years of probation.



Ramdass Ramkissoon, 64, of Queens County was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation.



Zamira Shaganova, 33, of Kings County was sentenced to Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree and received a conditional discharge.



Ana Balaceanu, 40, of Queens County, was convicted of Money Laundering in the Fourth Degree and sentenced to three years of probation.



Charles Harman, 58, of Erie County was convicted of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree and received a conditional discharge.



Patrice Collins, 67, of New York County was convicted of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and sentenced to three years of probation.



Jerard Iamunno, 39, of New York County was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree. His sentence is pending.



Lance Fair, 31, of New York County was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree and sentenced to one to three years in prison.



Cayla Roman, 23, of New York County was convicted of Attempted Scheme to Defraud in the first degree and received a conditional discharge.



Kathleen Ragusa, 42, of New York County was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree and sentenced to three years of probation.



Gregory Roosa, 49, of New York County was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree and sentenced to one to three years of state prison.



Jordan Cavaliero, 39, of New York County was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree and sentenced to one to three years of state prison.



Thomas Nicholas, 33, of New York County was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree and sentenced to one to three years of state prison.



Eveylon Ferguson, 33, of New York County was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree and received a sentence of time served.



Kevin Ruthenbeck, 35, of New York County was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree and sentenced to one to three years of state prison.



Justin Pepchinski, 43, of New York County was convicted of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and sentenced to one year in jail.



Daniel Weber, 36, of New York County was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree and sentenced to one year of probation.



Patrick Casey, 41, of New York County was convicted of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and sentenced to one and a third to four years of state prison.



Shawn Herald, 40, of New York County was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and sentenced to three years of probation.



James Bilis, 32, of Hudson County, New Jersey was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree and sentenced to one to three years of state prison.



Samantha Cotroneo, 30, of Hudson County, New Jersey was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and sentenced to three years of probation.



Herman Ellis, 48, of New York County was convicted of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and sentenced to one and a half to three years of state prison.



Chris Plamondon, 31, of New York County was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and sentenced to one year in jail.



Joshua Dvorin, 33, of New York County was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and sentenced to one year in jail.



Reagan Callihan, 41, of New York County was convicted of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and sentenced to one year in jail.



Sharif Warner, 45, of Kings County was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree and sentenced to one to three years of state prison.



Chase Bunt, 33, of Ulster County was convicted of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and sentenced to one year in jail.



Michael Morris, 26, of Kings County was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and sentenced to three years of probation.



Jabari Smith, 31, Kings County was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree and received a conditional discharge.



Alonzo Roberts, 30, of Kings County was convicted of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and sentenced to three years of probation.



Jacqueline Alessi, 34, of Suffolk County was convicted of Welfare Fraud in the Fourth Degree and sentenced to three years of probation and paid $3,053.93 of restitution.

OCTF thanks the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s El Dorado Task Force II — Major Frauds Group Special Agents Michael MacDonald and Kathleen Corbett for their long-term assistance on this investigation. OCTF also thanks the Organized Retail Crime teams from Macy’s, CVS Pharmacy, Rite-Aid, and Lowe’s for their ongoing assistance during this investigation, including Rite Aid Manager of Organized Retail Crime & Special Investigations John Moore; Macy’s Senior Organized Retail Crime Investigator Israel Herrera; Lowe’s Regional Investigations Manager Amanda Hobert; and CVS Health Director, Organized Retail Crime & Corporate Investigations Ben Dugan. OCTF also thanks the Human Resources Administration (HRA) for their assistance in the welfare fraud portion of this investigation.

OCTF and NYPD also utilized the investigative resources provided by eBay and PayPal and thank both eBay and PayPal law enforcement liaisons.

This joint OCTF-NYPD investigation was directed by OCTF Detective Brian Fleming, Detective Mary Laspina, NYPD Detective Vincent Catalano, NYPD Detective Brian Deighan, and Retired Sergeant Michael Korabel. OCTF Detectives Fleming and Laspina are under the supervision of Detective Supervisor Paul Grzegorski and Downstate OCTF Deputy Chief Andrew Boss. The Investigations Bureau is led by Chief Investigator Oliver Pu-Folkes.

During the active investigation, NYPD Detective Catalano was under the supervision of Retired Sergeant Michael Korabel and Retired Lieutenant Michael Burke of the Grand Larceny Division. NYPD Detective Catalano is currently under the supervision of Sergeant Eve Persaud and Lieutenant Gabriel Zambrano of the Grand Larceny Division. The Captain is Tawee Theanthong and the Deputy Inspector is Nicholas Fiore.

The money laundering portion of this investigation was directed by OCTF Detective Rachel Muzichenko, under the supervision of OCTF Supervisor Detective Cheryl Munoz. OCTF Detective Muzichenko received support from New York National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, Criminal Analyst Sandro Di Geso; OAG Forensic Audit Section Principal Auditor Investigator Meaghan Scotellaro; and OAG Forensic Audit Section Chief Auditor Kristen Fabbri.

The case is being prosecuted by OCTF Assistant Deputy Attorney Brandi S. Kligman, with support from former OCTF Legal Support Analysts Stephanie Tirado and Christine Cintron and current OCTF Legal Support Analyst Madeline Rosen, under the supervision of OCTF Downstate Deputy Bureau Chief Lauren Abinanti. Nicole Keary is the Deputy Attorney General in Charge of OCTF. The Division for Criminal Justice is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General José Maldonado. Both the Investigations Division and the Division for Criminal Justice are overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.