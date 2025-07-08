Black Dog Junk Removal Celebrates 1,000 Jobs Completed Fast, Reliable, and Affordable Service in Charleston

Black Dog Junk Truck Black Dog Crew Loading up the Junk Truck Black Dog Junk Removal Logo

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Dog Junk Removal , a locally owned and operated business, recently completed their 1,000th junk removal job in the Charleston area. This is a major milestone which reflects the company’s steady growth and trusted reputation in the South Carolina lowcountry.Black Dog’s crew provides fast, affordable junk removal services throughout Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Daniel Island, James Island, and the surrounding Lowcountry communities. Their extensive list of both residential and commercial junk removal services has lead to them becoming the trusted solution for homeowners, businesses, and property managers seeking quick, hassle-free cleanups. With every job, the team delivers reliable service, clear communication, and a professional touch.Black Dog's Popular Services:- Single Item Pickups- Estate Cleanouts- Eviction Cleanouts- Garage/Backyard Cleanouts- Construction Debris Removal- Storage Unit Cleanouts- Furniture/Appliance Removal- Light Demolition- Hot Tub Removal- Cardboard Removal“This milestone is more than just a number. It’s a reflection of the trust our community has placed in us,” said Nelson Huggins, owner of Black Dog Junk Removal. “From day one, we’ve focused on showing up on time, providing friendly and high quality customer service, and making sure every job is done right.” Nelson reflected that Black Dogs commitment to providing quality service has been key to building a strong reputation and achieving success so quickly.Black Dog wants to be known for their clear communication, free estimates, fair pricing, and leaving every job site spotless. With more than 225 five-star reviews from local Charleston customers, the company has earned their high reputation from clear communication, upfront pricing, and leaving every job site spotless. As demand continues to rise, Black Dog remains focused on expanding its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of homeowners, businesses, and property managers across the Lowcountry.Looking ahead, Black Dog plans to expand its service offerings to better serve the Charleston region. Upcoming additions will include a convenient subscription-based pickup service for homeowners and businesses, streamlining the process of clearing out unwanted items. Black Dog remains committed to being the Lowcountry’s most reliable, full-service junk removal solution , and that starts with listening to their customers. If these services sound like a good fit for your home or business, contact Black Dog Junk Removal today to learn more.About Black Dog Junk RemovalBlack Dog Junk Removal is a family-run business based in Charleston, SC, specializing in residential and commercial junk hauling, light demolition, and debris removal. From garages to job sites, the team prides itself on fast response times, honest pricing, and getting the job done right the first time. For those living and operating out of Charleston rely on Black Dog for all of your junk removal and clean up needs.Follow them on social media below @BlackDogJunkRemovalVisit their website to learn more: https://blackdogjunkremoval.com

