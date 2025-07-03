Israel at War: Regional Reverberations and Political Fallout

Dr. Yoel Guzansky, associate fellow at MEI and senior research fellow at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies, joins hosts Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj to unpack the military and political implications of Israel’s 12-day war with Iran. In the lead-up to next week’s closely watched visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, they discuss Israel’s strategic gains and domestic reaction, the evolving US-Israel relationship, and the war’s ripple effects across Gaza, the Gulf, and beyond. Recorded July 2, 2025

