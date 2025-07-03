Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,622 in the last 365 days.

Israel at War: Regional Reverberations and Political Fallout

Dr. Yoel Guzansky, associate fellow at MEI and senior research fellow at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies, joins hosts Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj to unpack the military and political implications of Israel’s 12-day war with Iran. In the lead-up to next week’s closely watched visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, they discuss Israel’s strategic gains and domestic reaction, the evolving US-Israel relationship, and the war’s ripple effects across Gaza, the Gulf, and beyond.

Recorded July 2, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Israel at War: Regional Reverberations and Political Fallout

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more