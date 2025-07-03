B2C Payment Market Surges to $4.7 Tn by 2032, Propelled by a 12.3% CAGR

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- he B2C payment market refers to all products, services, and infrastructure that enable transactions of monetary value between businesses and individual consumers. It encompasses the ecosystem of payment instruments, networks, processors, and other intermediaries that facilitate retail customer purchases, bill payments, peer-to-peer transfers, and other flows of funds from consumers to businesses.Credit and debit cards remain the most ubiquitous payment instrument globally given the vast acceptance network driven by Visa, Mastercard, Amex and other schemes. However, B2C payment market growth is expected to moderate on two fronts user fatigue from complex reward schemes and added costs for merchants, along with technological innovation in alternate digital payment platforms. Contactless tap-and-go card payment adoption on the other hand promises sustained upside focused on transit and retail P2P use-cases.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "B2C Payment Market by Type (Cards, Digital Wallet, and Others), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality & Tourism, Hospitality & Tourism, Transportation & Logistics, Retail & E-commerce, Energy & Utilities, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the B2C payment market was valued at $ 1.5 trillion in 2022 and is projected to reach $ 4.7 trillion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2032.Request Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08297 Prime determinants of growthGrowth in the e-commerce industry, rise in consumer demand for digital payments, and technological advancements such as digital wallets and contactless payments driving innovation boost the growth of the global B2C payment market. In addition, factors such as increased adoption of mobile payments and online banking have positively impacted the growth of the market. However, cybersecurity threats, fraud risks, and regulatory uncertainty are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, advancing biometric authentication technologies such as facial recognition and fingerprints can enhance security and blockchain-based solutions can enable faster cross-border transactions. Lower costs are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period. Each of these factors is projected to have a definite impact on the growth of the B2C payment market.Procure Complete Report @ https://bit.ly/3UD4j7j Impact of Russia-Ukraine WarThe lockdowns and social distancing measures implemented globally led to a sharp decline in in-store shopping and accelerated the shift towards e-commerce.Contactless payments also surged as consumers sought to avoid touching surfaces while transacting. Payment service providers promoted contactless cards and mobile wallets, which further accelerated adoption.Initiatives by governments and industry players in response to pandemic-driven demands.The cards segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.By type, the cards segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global B2C payment market revenue, owing to the high penetration of credit and debit cards. However, the digital wallet segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a surge in the application of digital wallets in emerging markets.The BFSI segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global B2C payment market revenue. This is owing to increased B2C product offerings from major banking companies. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increased digitalization in healthcare.Get Customized Reports with your Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08297 North America is expected to maintain its dominance by 2032By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the B2C payment market revenue, advanced mature banking system is the major factor that drives the growth of the market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.5 % from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to economic development in China and India.Leading Market Players: -MasterCard IncorporatedThe American Express CompanyVisa Inc.Apple PayPayPal Payments Private LimitedCapital One Financial CorporationThe Bank of America CorporationPayoneer Inc.StripeDue Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global B2C payment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, partnership, agreement, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08297 Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the b2c payment market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing b2c payment market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the b2c payment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global b2c payment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.B2C Payment Market Report HighlightsBy TypeCardsDigital WalletOthersBy Industry VerticalBFSIHealthcareHospitality and TourismTransportation and LogisticsRetail and E-commerceEnergy and utilitiesOthersBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)Middle East and Africa (Gcc Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East And Africa)Trending Reports in BFSI IndustryEurope Debt Collection Software Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-debt-collection-software-market Mutual Fund Assets Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mutual-fund-assets-market-A06932 Auto Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/auto-insurance-market Chatbot Market in BFSI https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chatbot-market Car Finance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/car-finance-market Europe Travel Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-travel-insurance-market Islamic Finance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/islamic-finance-market-A120276 Alternative Lending Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alternative-lending-market-A47768 Medical Professional Liability Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-professional-liability-insurance-market-A30183 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 