Suzy West Hypnotherapy Opens in Medford, NJ, Empowering Personal Transformation

Suzy West Hypnotherapy offers an effective path to personal growth and positive change in Medford, NJ.

MEDFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new wellness practice has opened in South Jersey, offering individuals a compassionate and effective path to personal growth and positive change.

Suzy West Hypnotherapy, founded by board-certified hypnotherapist Suzy West, is now welcoming clients in Medford, NJ, and across surrounding communities, including Cherry Hill, Voorhees, Marlton, Mount Laurel, and Philadelphia, PA.

Blending evidence-based hypnotherapy with research-backed support and a calm, welcoming setting, we emphasize measurable progress and client empowerment. Suzy West Hypnotherapy supports clients facing challenges such as fears, confidence issues, limiting beliefs, menopause, weight loss, smoking cessation, performance (work, sports), and stress-related concerns. Through personalized, one-on-one sessions, Suzy helps clients tap into their subconscious mind to create lasting, meaningful shifts from within.

“I created this practice to give people a safe space to reconnect with their inner strength and make empowered changes in their lives,” says Suzy West. “Hypnotherapy is a powerful tool for personal transformation, and it’s incredibly rewarding to watch clients discover just how capable and resilient they truly are.”

Suzy West is a graduate of the nationally recognized, state-licensed Hypnotherapy Academy of America, where she received over 500 hours of clinical training in medical support hypnotherapy. Her approach is trauma-informed, goal-focused, and rooted in trust and collaboration.

Sessions are available in-person in Medford, NJ, and online for clients across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and beyond. A consultation is offered to help prospective clients determine if hypnotherapy is right for them.

For more information, visit https://suzywesthypnotherapy.com or contact Suzy directly at 609-668-1217 or suzy@suzywesthypnotherapy.com.

About Suzy West Hypnotherapy

Suzy West Hypnotherapy is a professional hypnotherapy practice based in Medford, NJ, dedicated to helping clients unlock their potential through subconscious transformation. With services tailored to address stress, fears, confidence blocks, and more, Suzy West empowers individuals to create lasting change and live with greater ease and purpose.

Media Contact:

Suzy West

Board Certified Hypnotherapist

📍 194 Route 70, Suite 2, Medford, NJ 08055

📞 609-668-1217

📧 suzy@suzywesthypnotherapy.com

🌐 https://suzywesthypnotherapy.com

