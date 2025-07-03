Kraft Heinz Food Company Recalls Fully Cooked Turkey Bacon

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Kraft Heinz Food Company is recalling more than 350,000 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm). The company is recalling the following products that were produced from April 24, 2025, through June 11, 2025:

--12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL with universal product code (UPC) 071871548601 printed on the packaging under the barcode with use-by dates ranging from 18 JUL 2025 to 02 AUG 2025, and lot code RS40; -- 36-oz. packages containing three 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL with UPC 071871548748 printed on the packaging under the barcode with use-by dates ranging from 23 JUL 2025 to 04 SEP 2025, and lot codes RS19, RS40, or RS42; and -- 48-oz. packages containing four 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL with UPC 071871548793 printed on the packaging under the barcode with use-by dates ranging from 18 JUL 2025 to 04 SEP 2025, and lot codes RS19, RS40, or RS42.

All of the recalled products have the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the label. Pictures of the labels on the recalled products are available online. These products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no illnesses reported in association with this outbreak.

People who eat food that is contaminated with Lm can get listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Other people may be impacted, but it happens less often. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. A serios infection can spread beyond the gastrointestinal system. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. People in the high-risk groups who have flu-like symptoms within two months after eating food contaminated with Lm should get medical care and tell the healthcare professional they may have eaten food contaminated with Lm.

Anyone who purchased the recalled products should not eat them. Recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were bought.

