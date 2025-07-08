SKIN MODERNE UNVEILS THE FUTURE OF SKIN RENEWAL WITH EXOSOMES REGENERATIVE COMPLEX

A revolutionary leap in bio-active skincare that is plant-powered, highly purified, and clinically advanced

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skin Moderne , a leader in scientifically advanced, bio-compatible skincare, proudly announces the launch of its most anticipated innovation, Exosomes Regenerative Complex . A groundbreaking addition to its mission of delivering transformative skin rejuvenation without pain, harm, or harsh chemicals. Harnessing the regenerative power of plant-derived exosome-like nanoparticles (PDENs), this innovative product sets a new standard in anti-aging skincare, offering unparalleled results through gentle, plant-based technology.This cutting-edge formula delivers deep skin rejuvenation without irritation, injury, or downtime. “Our goal is to continuously evolve skincare through safe, science-backed innovation,” said Richard Purvis, CEO of Skin Moderne. “With Exosomes Regenerative Complex, we’ve pushed the boundary of what’s possible using non-animal, non-human, high-purity bioactives that stimulate true skin renewal while honoring our commitment to health, harmony, and performance.”Using Skin Moderne’s patented process, this delivers high-purity, potent PDENs derived from resilient botanical sources like Brassica Oleracea Capitata (cabbage) leaf vesicles and Cucumis Sativus (cucumber) fruit juice vesicles. These nano-sized vesicles are rich in proteins, nucleic acids, antioxidants, and phytonutrients and mimic the regenerative capabilities of human exosomes while offering superior stability, safety, and compatibility for all skin types. Exosomes are now recognized as critical biological messengers that facilitate communication between cells and play a powerful role in healing, regeneration, and skin vitality.A NEW ERA OF REJUVENATION WITHOUT HARM, BACKED BY SCIENCEFormulated for both professional use and at-home protocols, the Exosomes Regenerative Complex works synergistically with Skin Moderne’s signature NanoFusionand UltraFusiondelivery technologies. Together, they optimize penetration, hydration, and cellular communication, driving long-lasting results without pain or side effects. Key benefits of Exosomes Regenerative Complex include:• Enhanced hydration, firmness and elasticity• Boosted ceramide and collagen synthesis• Improved barrier function and cell signaling• Antioxidant protection and skin-brightening effects• Defense against environmental stressors• Advanced skin rejuvenation and regeneration• Gentle and safe as vegan and ethically sourced.“By leveraging the regenerative potential of plant-derived exosomes, we’re pushing the boundaries of what skincare can achieve,” said Dr. Frank Roesken, Skin Moderne’s Medical and Clinical Director of Research and Development. “This product represents the pinnacle of our commitment to innovation, safety, and results that prioritize skin wellness.”Skin Moderne’s Exosomes Regenerative Complex treatments is available through prominent dermatologists, aestheticians and skincare professionals nationwide. For professional protocols, including integration with Firming Transformation and Brightening Facials, contact Skin Moderne directly at info@skinmoderne.com.To learn more about Skin Moderne and its revolutionary Exosomes Regenerative Complex, visit them online or inquire with your skincare professional about booking a Skin Moderne treatment.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Skin Moderne and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

