Amyleigh Atwater and Debra Tornaben

Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach Sixteenth Annual Caritas Dei Bishop’s Gala “Beyond the Palms”

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1984, Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach continues its mission to provide help and create hope to local individuals and families in need, irrespective of race or religion. The annual gala celebrates its 16th anniversary in support of the life-changing programs and ministries that serve the poor, the vulnerable, the marginalized, the imprisoned, the informed, the unborn, the elderly, the homeless, the refugee, the trafficked, the victimized, and the traumatized from life’s unexpected storms.

This landmark event in Palm Beach historically sells out. It is a night of fun for a purpose, festivities, and faith in action, honoring the local Champions of Hope who support Catholic Charities’ mission. Funds raised from this event support thirteen local outreach programs.

Fundraising Event: Sixteenth Annual Caritas Dei Bishop’s Gala: “Beyond the Palms”

Date: January 29, 2026

Location: The Breakers, Palm Beach

Description of Event: This landmark event in Palm Beach has a history of selling out. It is a night of fun for a purpose, festivities, and faith in action, honoring the local Champions of Hope who support Catholic Charities’ mission. Funds raised from this event support thirteen local outreach programs.



Chairmen Emeritus: Marietta McNulty

Honorary Chairpersons: James Borynack and Adolofo Zaralegui, Kathryn and Leo Vecellio

Honorary Chairmen: Connie M. Frankino

Chairpersons: Amy Acierno, Karmita Gusmano, Florence Metzger Berney



Ticket Price: $650

Contact: for Reservations call Amyleigh Atwater 561-352-9552, for Sponsorship call Debra Tornaben 561-360-3334

ccdpb.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.