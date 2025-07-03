Intelligent Waves Logo Northen Virginia Technology Council Logo Intelligent Waves CEO, Tony Crescenzo Executive Profile

Intelligent Waves CEO, Tony Crescenzo, Elected to The Board of Directors of The Northern Virginia Technology Council.

I am honored to continue serving on the NVTC Board of Directors. I look forward to adding strategic value and making an impact for innovation, which reflects both Intelligent Waves' and my commitment.” — Intelligent Waves CEO, Tony Crescenzo

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Waves (IW) , a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced that The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) , the trade association representing the region’s vibrant technology community, has appointed Intelligent Waves’ CEO, Tony Crescenzo, to its Board of Directors for a three-year term as part of the Class of 2028.NVTC’s leadership helps guide the Council’s strategic priorities at a crucial moment for the tech industry, amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence and significant shifts in federal government contracting. As the region’s leading voice for technology, NVTC remains committed to accelerating innovation and developing a world-class workforce, ensuring a thriving, future-ready tech ecosystem in Northern Virginia.Intelligent Waves CEO, Tony Crescenzo, said, “I am honored to continue serving on the NVTC Board of Directors. I look forward to adding strategic value and making an impact for innovation, which reflects both Intelligent Waves' and my commitment.”About Intelligent Waves:Intelligent Waves provides mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network and systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit https://www.intelligentwaves.com About the Northern Virginia Technology CouncilNVTC is where the region’s tech community comes together. From innovative startups to Fortune 100 giants, we represent five hundred members across various sectors, shaping the future of technology. NVTC drives innovation, fosters connections, and advocates for policies that support growth and establish Northern Virginia as a global leader in technology. Through initiatives in cybersecurity, gen AI, cloud computing, and more, NVTC empowers the tech community to shape the future. Whether through policy advocacy, peer networks, or industry promotion, NVTC leads innovation, transforming the world. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

