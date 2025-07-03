Geospatial Analytics Market to Reach USD 220.2 Bn by 2033 - In-depth Analysis of the Current Trends & Future Estimations

AMR Logo

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global geospatial analytics market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the geospatial analytics market was valued at $85.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $220.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2033.The key players profiled in the geospatial analytics industry include Alteryx, Inc., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, ESRI, Furgo NV, General Electric, Hexagon AB, Google, Inc. Other players in geospatial analytics market includes MDA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Trimble, Inc., and TOMTOM International, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. This study includes geospatial analytics market forecast, geospatial analytics market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.Access full report summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geospatial-analytics-market The key factors driving the growth of the global geospatial analytics market include surge in demand for AI-based GIS solutions and increase in demand for geospatial analytics in smart cities' development and urban planning. In addition, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence positively impacts the growth of the market. However, high cost of geospatial analytics, regulatory issues, and lack of comprehensive government policies regarding geospatial analytics are expected to hamper the market growth.By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for three-fourths of the global geospatial analytics market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. owing to rise in penetration of mobility; transition from 2D to 3D-based mapping; and surge in the adoption of GIS technologies in the U.S. and Canada.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4306 By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global geospatial Analytics market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in the need for geographic imaging among professionals to process massive volume of geospatial data every single day boosts the adoption of geospatial solutions, which are designed for various purposes and add-on applications to solve remote sensing-related issues.By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global geospatial analytics market revenue and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in data security and privacy concerns.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4306 By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global geospatial analytics market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to their extensive resources, complex needs, and ability to integrate advanced solutions.By type, the network & location analytics segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global geospatial analytics market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the proliferation of mobile devices and the growth in use of location-based services for navigation, social networking, and marketing have significantly boosted the demand for network and location analytics.Buy this Complete Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geospatial-analytics-market/purchase-options By industry vertical, the environmental monitoring segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global geospatial analytics industry revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in emphasis on combating climate change and promoting sustainability that has driven the demand for geospatial analytics in environmental monitoring. 