WTO announces new cohort of Young Trade Leaders for 2025

Aim of the Young Trade Leaders Programme

The Young Trade Leaders Programme was launched in 2024 to bring young people closer to the work of the WTO. By creating a global network of enthusiastic young trade leaders, it aims at promoting a better understanding of the WTO's role in supporting international trade.

The Young Trade Leaders are invited to bring fresh ideas about the role of trade and the WTO, while also having the opportunity to learn about the organization's work and advance its mission.

About the participants

Following a rigorous selection process, seven candidates were selected from more than 1,200 applications from around the world to form the second cohort of WTO Young Trade Leaders. The selected participants were chosen on the basis of their background and experience, and the strength of their application.

The selected candidates are:

  • Atyia Al-Hammud, Ukraine, bachelor's student in international relations
  • Paola Flores Carvajal, Bolivia, industrial engineer specializing in supply chain management
  • Serena Indij da Costa, Brazil, master's student in development and economics
  • Karo Harutyunyan, Armenia, bachelor's student in economics and political science
  • Olexa Heshima, Rwanda, consultant and business analyst
  • Alexandra Kaiss, United States, lawyer specializing in international trade
  • Aarushi Shrivastav, India, graduate in trade law

Benefits

Participants will have the opportunity to take advantage of training courses organized by the WTO, to benefit from WTO Secretariat advice and mentoring, and to receive support when organizing WTO-related activities in their home countries.

Participants will also travel to Geneva for the 2025 WTO Public Forum in September, where they will attend a full-day workshop and participate actively in Forum activities.

