Houzeo Enhances its “Favorites’ Feature with ‘Collections,’ Helping Montana Buyers Categorize Favorites

The new feature lets Montana home shoppers sort, save, and monitor their shortlisted homes in personalized lists for quicker decisions.

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying app, has added Collections to its Favorites feature. The feature lets buyers sort saved properties into personalized lists, making it easier to keep track of options.This feature helps buyers build custom lists based on home type, property location, budget, or any other preference. Buyers can access these lists and compare homes side by side to act quickly when it's time to make a decision.For instance, a buyer looking for houses for sale in Montana might create lists like “Bozeman Luxury Cabins” or “Helena Starter Homes.” Someone searching homes for sale in Bigfork can make groups and name them “Condos in Bigfork” or “The Bigfork Life.” Buyers can rename, edit, or delete these lists anytime.With thousands of homebuyers in markets such as the Bozeman real estate market , competition heats up. The Collections feature helps buyers stay updated by keeping their favorite listings organized into separate lists for easy reference.Houzeo provides a simplified and convenient home shopping experience with advanced search filters, high-quality photos, and detailed listings. Buyers can do a lot from their phones—browse properties, save favorites, schedule tours, and even submit offers.Download America's Real Estate Super App, Houzeo, on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

