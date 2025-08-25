Houzeo Expands ‘Favorites’ with ‘Collections’ Helping Buyers in New Mexico Manage Saved Properties

The new upgrade enables New Mexico buyers to sort and track their favorite homes in custom lists for real-time management.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying app, has launched Collections—a smart enhancement to its existing Favorites tool. The feature helps home buyers organize their shortlisted properties and keep them easily accessible.In dynamic markets, buyers need help to streamline their search. With Collections, they can build personalized lists to manage homes efficiently. Quick access to these lists lets buyers compare properties and make decisions faster. Homes can be grouped by city or neighborhood, home style, buyers' budget, or any unique preference.For instance, a buyer looking at houses for sale in New Mexico could create a list called “Santa Fe Historic Homes” or “Albuquerque Condos.” Similarly, someone exploring homes for sale in Deming can make groups and name them “Family Homes” or “Living in Deming.” These collections can be renamed or updated anytime.Competition is heating up, especially in markets like the New Mexico housing market . With Collections, buyers can create lists for smarter management of their bookmarked choices and gain an edge over other buyers.With quality photos, detailed listings, and advanced search filters, Houzeo already offers a seamless home-shopping experience. Buyers can discover properties, save favorites, schedule showings, and even make offers directly from their mobile devices.Download America's Real Estate Super App, Houzeo, on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.