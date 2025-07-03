Quitu Redefines Ecuadorian Fine Dining with Sustainable Gastronomy and Culinary Identity

QUITO, ECUADOR, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quitu , one of Ecuador’s most innovative dining destinations, continues to shape the future of gastronomy by embracing sustainability, cultural preservation, and creativity. Led by Chef Juan Sebastian Pérez, the restaurant has become synonymous with “Culinary Identity,” a concept that celebrates Ecuador’s biodiversity and culinary traditions through a contemporary lens.After traveling across Ecuador for over 15 years, Chef Pérez has immersed himself in the country’s cultural and biological diversity, sourcing native ingredients to create a fine dining experience deeply rooted in local heritage. “Ecuador is the most biodiverse country per square meter in the world,” says Pérez. “To me, it’s an edible garden yet to be fully explored.”At Quitu, the menu reflects this ethos. One signature dish—aged native purple potatoes transformed into a silky llapingacho—honors a centuries-old preservation method and highlights the restaurant’s collaboration with farmers. “What began with 30–40 potatoes has grown into a commitment to an entire acre of production,” Pérez explains.Quitu’s approach goes beyond sourcing ingredients. The restaurant works closely with a network of local suppliers, including fishermen, gardeners, dairy farms, and artisans. This collaboration ensures every dish showcases traceable, seasonal ingredients harvested with respect for the environment. Suppliers are encouraged to deliver their best harvests, giving the kitchen team creative freedom to design dishes around what nature provides.The restaurant’s philosophy has inspired both the local community and the broader culinary industry. Recognized in National Geographic’s 30 Places to Eat in South America and named to Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants for three consecutive years (2022–2024), Quitu has cemented its role in placing Ecuadorian cuisine on the global map.Guests at Quitu can expect a fine dining experience defined by sustainable practices and Ecuador’s rich culinary heritage. Looking ahead, the team plans to expand into new ventures focused on sustainable fishing, coffee, and cacao—each grounded in the same principles of identity and environmental stewardship.For more information or to experience Quitu, visit https://quitu.ec/ About QuituFounded in Quito, Ecuador, Quitu is a fine dining restaurant dedicated to sustainable gastronomy and celebrating Ecuador’s culinary identity. Chef Juan Sebastian Pérez leads the restaurant’s mission to blend pre-Columbian traditions with contemporary techniques, offering an unforgettable culinary journey through the country’s diverse landscapes.

