The Rise of Smart Transportation Market : A $251.0 Billion Industry Dominated by Thales Group, Accenture, Siemens

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The report indicates that the global smart transportation industry size is expected to generate $251.0 billion by 2030, having garnered the revenue of $96.6 billion, with a 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2030. Smart transportation refers to the integrated application of the latest technologies and management strategies that aim to provide innovative services related to different modes of transport & traffic management systems. Smart transportation facilitates a smarter transport network, by giving real-time information about vehicle performance & traffic congestion problems to increase efficiency and reduce emissions. It comprises of several technologies, such as car navigation, traffic signal control systems, automatic number plate recognition, and speed cameras. For instance, in 2019, Cubic Corporation updated its Trafficware’s ATMS with the newest version of its industry-leading transportation management system, ATMS 2.9, to provide additional metadata for the intersection layout, available via the connected vehicle module as well as through TidalWave, a live streaming traffic information service powered by intelligent edge analytics.Request Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/380 In addition, smart transportation market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to rise in urban population and traffic across the globe. Furthermore, the increase in demand for autonomous vehicles and the development of connected vehicles compatible with intelligent transportation systems (ITS) extend profitable opportunities to the market players during the forecast period. The companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in April 2019, Iteris, Inc. entered into a partnership with Lindsay Corporation, a leading global manufacturer &distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment &technology, to support the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Smarter Work Zone campaign to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety in work zones using intelligent transportation systems (ITS) solutions.Leading market players:TomTom International BV.SiemensThales GroupIteris, Inc.MSR-Traffic GmbHCubic CorporationIBM CorporationCisco Systems, Inc.AlstomAccentureThe market segmentation is based on solution, service, transportation type and region. By solution, the market is classified into ticketing management system, parking management & guidance system, integrated supervision system, and traffic management system. By service, the market is segmented into business services, professional services, and cloud services. By transportation type, the market has been classified into roadways, railways, airways and maritime. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Factors influencing the growth of the market:The global smart transportation market is expanding rapidly due to factors such as growth in demand for efficient transportation networks, promotion and development of green fuel, time efficiency, and smooth flow of traffic. However, huge database requirements for road networks and high capital investment restrain the market expansion to some extent. Nevertheless, the arrival of parking management systems and investment in advanced ideas for smart cities will offer remunerative growth opportunities Procure Complete Research Report (PDF with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-transportation-market/purchase-options The airways segment to witness fastest growth by 2030By vehicle type, the airways segment would experience the fastest growth with 11.2% throughout the forecast timeframe. The huge expansion of the aviation sector drives the growth of the segment. The roadways segment, on the other hand, gained the highest share of nearly one-third of the overall market revenue, owing to the increasing proliferation of automobile fleets across the world.The traffic management system segment secured the dominant position in 2020In terms of solution, the traffic management system segment grabbed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of total market revenue. Integration of smart traffic systems and smart cities and swift urbanization drive the expansion of the segment. The parking management and guidance system segment, however, is projected to witness an accelerated growth with 11.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The growth is attributed to enhanced collaboration between transportation and parking, accelerating demand for electronic cashless payment systems, and advanced technologies that enhance payment automation and access control.Europe, followed by North America, to be the highest revenue contributor during the forecast periodAs per the regional analysis in the report, Europe region contributed to the highest revenue of around one-third of the global smart transportation market share in 2020. The development of smart infrastructure and smart cities across the region propels the growth of the North America market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate with 11.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, owing to technological advancements and rise in production and sales of automobiles across the region.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/380 KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy transportation type, the airways segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on solution, the parking management & guidance system segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.On the basis of services, the professional segment is projected to lead the global smart transportation market owing to higher CAGR.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

