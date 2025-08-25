Houzeo Improves 'Favorites' with 'Collections,' Helping New Jersey Buyers Manage Their Favorite Homes

This new feature upgrade lets New Jersey home buyers organize their favorite properties into tailored lists and manage them seamlessly in real time.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying app, has rolled out Collections—an improved version of its popular Favorites feature. It’s built to help buyers make lists and keep track of their shortlisted homes and access them anytime.In New Jersey’s competitive real estate market, buyers want precision and speed. The Collections feature gives them the edge by allowing them to create custom lists. Buyers can pull up these lists instantly for side-by-side comparisons and quicker choices. They can sort properties by city, neighborhood, price bracket, home features, or any personal preference.For example, someone exploring houses for sale in New Jersey can create a collection titled “Jersey Shore Condos” or “Northern NJ Townhouses.” These collections are flexible and can be updated as needed. Similarly, a buyer looking at homes for sale in Lakewood can make groups and name them “Historic Homes” or “Downtown Living.”With demand rising in areas like the New Jersey housing market , Collections equips buyers to shortlist more efficiently, weigh options faster, and stay competitive with ease and confidence.Houzeo has already made the homebuying experience user-friendly with high-quality photos, detailed listings, and advanced search filters. Buyers can browse and share properties, save favorites, schedule showings, and make offers—all from their smartphones.Download America's Real Estate Super App, Houzeo, on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

