Scalise: House Republicans Vote to Push President Trump’s Agenda Across the Finish Line

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) spoke on the House floor in support of the One Big Beautiful Bill, a vote for economic relief for lower and middle-income families. Leader Scalise emphasized that Democrats’ ‘no’ vote is a vote to neglect hardworking families and small businesses, the future of American energy independence, and strengthened social safety net programs. Leader Scalise stated that this is the moment for House Republicans to fulfill the mandate given to them by the American people.

“If you listen to the people on the other side, Mr. Speaker, who have over and over again said that they’re against this bill and all the things that are in this bill for hardworking families, you would think the last four years, things have been going great for middle America. I don't know what parallel universe they've been living in, Mr. Speaker, but we heard the message that the voters sent, who said they're sick and tired of high inflation, of high gas prices, of not being able to fill up their grocery cart because of the spending in Washington, for Washington, at their expense. And so what does this bill do? It says we're finally going to turn that around and deliver a bill that focuses on families in America.”

…

“America is coming back. You can vote no all day long, and you can hide behind billionaires all day long, but we're going to keep moving forward, because this country doesn't sit down in the fetal position. America is ready for a rebirth, and we're going to deliver it. President Trump is at the helm now. It's a new day. World leaders know it. The bad guys know it around the world. But you know what those hardworking families who have been waiting for this relief for a long, long time, are finally going to realize help is on the way, because Republicans in Congress – any Democrats that want to join, Mr. Speaker, are free too, but they're bragging that they don't want to be a part of this. But you know what? The hardworking families of America are hungry, hungry for this kind of change. Take power away from Washington, give it back to the people, and watch what happens. Great things. Great things are ahead for this country, greatest country in the history of the world. We are finally going to give and restore that great American Dream and that hope for those families who have been waiting way too long, that hope is coming. We're going to pass this bill. President Trump's going to sign it. It's going to be a great Fourth of July.”

