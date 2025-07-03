CloudIBN’s Certified Ethical Hackers Now Serving the Indian Market

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

CloudIBN’s certified ethical hackers now provide expert VAPT services in India, helping businesses detect and fix security vulnerabilities.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As India faces an unprecedented rise in cyberattacks, CloudIBN proudly announces the deployment of its elite team of Certified Ethical Hackers (CEHs) specifically to support Indian enterprises through its cutting-edge VAPT Services. This strategic move aims to bolster India's digital defenses with world-class offensive security experts who simulate real-world threats and offer highly customized security solutions.CloudIBN’s CEHs are now actively conducting VA & PT Audit Services across banking, healthcare, SaaS, manufacturing, and government sectors in India—applying global penetration testing methodologies with a laser focus on India's unique cyber vulnerabilities.“In today’s evolving digital climate, a team of well-trained, certified ethical hackers is not a luxury—it’s an absolute necessity,” said Pratik Shah, Chief Technology Officer at CloudIBN. “Our Indian customers can now access top-tier hacking talent, rooted in global expertise but tailored to local security challenges.”The Rise of Ethical Hacking in India’s Security EcosystemIndia recorded over 1.3 million cybersecurity incidents in 2023 alone, with sectors like BFSI, IT services, and healthcare being primary targets. Many of these breaches could have been prevented with thorough and proactive penetration testing by certified professionals.VA & PT Services—particularly when conducted by Certified Ethical Hackers—provide a dual layer of security:1. Vulnerability Assessment (VA) to detect and prioritize weaknesses2. Penetration Testing (PT) to safely exploit these weaknesses before malicious actors doCloudIBN’s CEHs go beyond tools—they bring a hacker’s mindset to simulate real-world attacks, unearthing flaws that automated scans miss.Test Your Security with a Certified Ethical Hacker. Don’t let a vulnerability become a breach: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ Why Certified Ethical Hackers Make a DifferenceUnlike conventional security analysts, CEHs are trained to think like black-hat hackers, but with a code of ethics and corporate accountability. Their work in India focuses on real business threats, including:1. Mobile and Web App ExploitationZero-Day SimulationsCloud Misconfiguration AnalysisIoT Vulnerability ChecksPhishing & Social Engineering TestsHow CloudIBN’s CEHs Deliver Superior VA & PT Audit ServicesCloudIBN’s VAPT methodology combines:Reconnaissance – Passive and active scanning to map infrastructureEnumeration – Identifying open ports, users, services, and platformsExploitation – Manual exploitation using real-world attack tacticsPrivilege Escalation – Simulating lateral movement within a systemReporting & Remediation – Actionable fixes with full documentationEach test is mapped to compliance frameworks like CERT-In, RBI Cybersecurity Guidelines, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and international standards like OWASP Top 10 and NIST. The result? A complete, India-relevant security audit with executive and technical-level clarity.India-Focused Expertise Across All DomainsCloudIBN's CEH-led VA & PT Services are available across a wide range of industries in India:Banking & Financial Services-Simulates insider fraud and mobile banking threats-RBI-aligned VAPT Audit Services for fintech and banksHealthcare-Tests EHR systems and patient data pipelines-Ensures compliance with India’s DISHA and international HIPAA standardsSaaS & Tech Startups-Secures DevOps environments and APIs-Identifies CI/CD and codebase injection risksManufacturing & OT Systems-Evaluates SCADA networks, IIoT devices, and vendor connections-Protects physical plant security through cyber simulationsBook a Free Vulnerability Discovery Call. Want to know where your systems are vulnerable? Let a CloudIBN CEH show you with a zero-risk assessment.A Penetration Testing Approach That’s Built for IndiaCloudIBN’s VA & PT Services in India are backed by a philosophy of "Think Like an Attacker, Act Like a Guardian."Their CEHs simulate threats such as:1. Cross-site scripting on Indian payment pages2. Injection attacks on public sector portals3. Phishing lures tailored to local behavior4. Ransomware propagation via shared drivesBy mimicking these real-world scenarios, CloudIBN delivers security awareness, compliance readiness, and business continuity in one strategic engagement.India's Digital Growth Must Be Matched by Security Maturity. As India becomes a global technology hub, it must also become a cybersecurity leader. CloudIBN’s deployment of Certified Ethical Hackers to deliver VAPT Audit Services in India marks a powerful step toward that goal. These professionals offer proven penetration testing expertise, real-world attack simulations, and cultural fluency that no offshore team can replicate. With CloudIBN’s VA & PT Audit Services, Indian businesses are now better equipped to: Prevent breaches, Meet compliance requirements, Build trust with users and regulators, Protect innovation and digital assets.Related Services - Cybersecurity Services - https://www.cloudibn.com/cybersecurity-services/ About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

