CloudIBN Brings Global VAPT Services Standards with Local Expertise to India

CloudIBN offers globally benchmarked VAPT services tailored with local expertise to strengthen cybersecurity for Indian businesses.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As India's digital ecosystem experiences exponential growth, the need for robust and proactive cybersecurity measures has never been more critical. Today, CloudIBN, a global cybersecurity leader, proudly announces the launch of its VAPT Services operations in India, combining globally recognized standards with unmatched local expertise.This new development marks a significant leap forward in India’s cybersecurity preparedness. By merging international best practices with regional insights, CloudIBN ensures that Indian businesses across all sectors—from startups to enterprises—receive comprehensive, contextual, and compliant cybersecurity solutions tailored to their specific needs.Why VA & PT Services Matter Now More Than EverThe current digital landscape in India is evolving rapidly. From financial institutions and e-commerce platforms to healthcare systems and government infrastructures, Indian entities face a growing threat from cyberattacks.Cybercriminals have become more sophisticated, exploiting vulnerabilities in systems, applications, and networks. This is where VA & PT Services come into play.1. Vulnerability Assessment (VA) identifies, quantifies, and prioritizes vulnerabilities in a system.2. 2Penetration Testing (PT) simulates real-world attacks to test the system’s defenses.Together, VA&PT Services provide a thorough examination of a business’s cybersecurity posture and offer actionable insights to mitigate threats before attackers exploit them.“Cybersecurity is not a luxury; it's a necessity. With India’s unique digital landscape, CloudIBN brings not just tools, but experience and contextual awareness to the VA&PT process,” says Pratik Shah, Chief Technology Officer at CloudIBN.Bridging Global Standards with Local Cyber Defence NeedsWhat sets CloudIBN apart is its ability to merge international VAPT protocols, such as those aligned with OWASP, ISO 27001, NIST, and PCI-DSS, with deep understanding of India’s legal, regulatory, and business environment.Key Features of CloudIBN’s VA & PT Services:1. Real-time Risk Assessment2. Comprehensive Security Scans3. Manual & Automated Penetration Testing4. Custom Remediation Guidance5. Post-Audit Reports and Executive Briefs6. Compliance-Ready DocumentationAdditionally, CloudIBN’s VA & PT Audit Services cater to the specific regulatory requirements set by Indian authorities such as CERT-IN, RBI, SEBI, and IRDAI, making them ideal for financial, healthcare, IT, and manufacturing sectors.Ready to Secure Your Digital Infrastructure? Book a free security consultation today: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ A Team of Global Experts with Local InsightCloudIBN’s expert team of Certified Ethical Hackers (CEH), CISSPs, and Security Analysts is trained to detect and exploit system vulnerabilities just like malicious hackers—but ethically and safely. What makes their work different?1. Cultural & Technical Understanding of India2. Experience across Cloud, On-Premises, Mobile, and IoT Environments3. Custom Security Frameworks for Indian Businesses4. Fluent in English, Hindi, and Regional Languages to Enable Local CommunicationCloudIBN isn’t just offering services —they’re building long-term security partnerships with clients.Technology-Driven Approach to VAPTCloudIBN leverages a suite of modern cybersecurity tools and in-house frameworks that integrate seamlessly with hybrid and cloud infrastructures:Tools: Burp Suite, Nessus, Metasploit, Wireshark, and more1. AI-Powered Scans: Faster and more accurate threat detection2. Zero-Downtime Testing: Real-time scans that avoid business disruption3. Cloud Compatibility: Full compatibility with AWS, Azure, GCP, and private clouds4. With VA & PT Services, CloudIBN empowers organizations to proactively identify weaknesses and secure their assets long before attackers can.The CloudIBN Promise: Secure, Compliant, ContextualEvery organization is different. CloudIBN believes that VAPT shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all. Their services are built around:1. Business Objectives2. Compliance Requirements3. Operational Constraints4. Technology Stack5. Threat LandscapeCloudIBN offers one-time audits as well as ongoing security testing as a service (STaaS), making it easier for businesses to maintain year-round security.A New Era of Cybersecurity Begins with CloudIBN. India is entering a transformative digital age—but innovation without security is risky. CloudIBN's launch of international-standard VA&PT Services with localised precision ensures that Indian businesses are not only protected but also prepared for the future. By offering globally aligned, contextually relevant, and regulatorily compliant VAPT Audit Services , CloudIBN cements itself as the trusted security partner for India's digital leaders.Related Services - Cybersecurity Services - https://www.cloudibn.com/cybersecurity-services/ About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

