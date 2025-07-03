Rising Demand for Advanced Powertrain Solutions Drives Automotive Pumps Market to Grow USD 27.02 Billion by 2032

Automotive Pump Market Share

The demand for fuel-efficient vehicles has increased recently, owing to rise in the price of petrol and diesel.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global automotive pumps market industry generated $16.40 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $27.12 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. The global automotive pumps market has seen significant growth and change due to rising fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles, stringent government regulations on emission norms. In addition, technological advancement in automotive pumps, development of autonomous vehicles presents significant opportunities for market expansion.The surge in the production and sales of vehicles, coupled with growing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the need for energy-efficient vehicles are driving the requirement for automotive pumps. The hybrid electric vehicle demand across the globe is anticipated to witness a strong growth rate during the forecast period due to rising environmental concerns and fuel saving. Recent technological advancement has resulted in the development of hybrid vehicle technology for SUVs and larger-size vehicles, which are significantly propelling the growth of the automotive pumps.Request Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9270 As international automobile manufacturers extend their reach and consumers' purchasing power for new cars grows, the demand for passenger vehicles is experiencing significant growth. Enhanced lifestyles and economic conditions are driving shifts in consumer preferences worldwide. With rising purchasing power and disposable income, increased brand visibility, and competition among OEMs to provide enhanced features, it is anticipated that the automotive pumps will experience growth during the forecast period as they are deployed in the vehicle engine to increase the overall efficiency of the cars.The increasing disposable income in developed and developing nations, together with the ongoing advancements in infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market growth. Commercial vehicle manufacturers such as Tata Motors Ltd., Mahindra and others, have been driven to design vehicles with lower carbon emissions as a result of growing consumer awareness of environmentally friendly transportation options. Manufacturers are attempting to reduce size and load factors, innovate vehicle design, and modify vehicles in compliance with weight standards due to which advanced pumps are deployed in these vehicles Report Key Highlights:The automotive pump market study spans 14 countries, conducting regional and segment analysis for each country in terms of value ($million) during the projected period 2023-2032.The study employs a comprehensive approach, integrating high-quality data, professional opinions, and critical independent perspectives. This methodology aims to present a well-rounded view of global markets, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions to achieve ambitious growth objectives.A thorough review of over 3,700 product literature, annual reports, industry statements, and comparable materials from major industry participants was conducted to enhance the understanding of the market.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9270 The automotive pump market is segmented into type, vehicle type, technology, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into fuel pump, water pump, vacuum pump, fuel injection pump, others. On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle. By technology, the market is divided into electric and mechanical. On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on type, the fuel injection pump segment held the highest market share in 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.2% as the fuel injection pumps regulates the quantity of fuel delivered, ensuring that the engine receives the right amount of power. However, the water pump segment is witnessing a highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in trend toward engine downsizing to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.Based on technology, the mechanical segment held the highest market share in 2022 registering a CAGR of 5.2% as the mechanical fuel pumps operate by using a suction mechanism to draw fuel from the tank's bottom. A diaphragm is responsible for creating this suction, and a valve prevents the fuel from returning to the tank after the pump is filled. This mechanism is very important for proper functioning of the vehicles. The electric segment is estimated to reach a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period owing to surge in fleet of electric vehicles. Countries such as China, India, Australia, and Japan are placing a strong emphasis on environmental awareness and the adoption of new technologies, fostering the expansion of high-performance electric vehicles.Procure Complete Research Report (PDF with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-pump-market/purchase-options Based on sales channel, the OEM segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period registering a CAGR of 5.7%, as the pumps play a central role in thermal management systems, facilitating the circulation of the appropriate coolant volume. The contribution of electric water pumps in supplying coolant as required plays a key role in lowering the fuel consumption of traditional powertrains. This increases the sales of pumps in automotive applications.Leading Market Players: -GMB CorporationSchaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KGMitsubishi Electric CorporationAisin Seiki Co., Ltd.MAHLE GmbHAisan Industry Co., Ltd.Continental AGValeoRobert Bosch GmbHJohnson Electric Holdings LimitedThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive pumps market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 