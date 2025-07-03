Dragonpass Launches Health & Wellness Offering Across the GCC, Empowering Travelers to Stay Fit on the Move

Andrew Harrison CMO Dragonpass City Pilates - Zurich

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dragonpass, the world’s leading provider of digital airport ecosystem platforms, has partnered with BODDY to introduce a new health and wellness offering across the GCC — giving travelers seamless access to premium wellness experiences wherever their journey takes them.Through the Dragonpass app, users can now access a curated portfolio of gyms, fitness and wellness classes across the GCC — and thousands more worldwide — including yoga, Pilates, CrossFit, HIIT, boxing, and mindfulness. BODDY connects travelers to 150+ premium fitness clubs across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain, making wellness more accessible and part of everyday life. With over 1,000 weekly group classes, travelers can stay on track wherever they go. As BODDY continues to expand across the region, new club partnerships will add even more variety and local flavor to the Dragonpass community, turning wellness on the move into a lifestyle without limits.This launch comes as wellness takes center stage in travel planning. The global wellness economy is projected to reach $9 trillion by 2028, with wellness tourism alone expected to grow over 10% annually. Meanwhile, 85% of consumers say physical and mental health are “very or extremely important,” reflecting a growing demand for travel that supports wellbeing.Dragonpass and BODDY are redefining how travelers integrate wellness into their routines. Whether staying active on a business trip or unwinding during a layover, users can book group fitness classes, access full-service gyms, and connect with personal trainers, all directly through the Dragonpass app. With flexible scheduling, instant booking, and keyless digital check-in, the experience is fully tailored to life on the move.“At Dragonpass, we believe wellness should be a natural part of the travel experience,” said Andrew Harrison-Chinn, Chief Marketing Officer at Dragonpass. “Through our partnership with BODDY, we’re enabling travelers across the GCC to prioritize their health without compromising convenience or flexibility.”“Wellness should travel with you. Whether you’re landing in Dubai, Riyadh, or Doha, travelers can now book a class, access a gym, feel like a local, and keep up with a healthy lifestyle,” said Hannes Boller, Chief Executive Officer of BODDY. “This partnership turns Dragonpass into a seamless gateway to one of the world’s fastest-growing wellness networks.”This new offering was built to meet the changing expectations of modern travelers. According to recent studies, 54% of travelers say their fitness routines are disrupted by lack of access, 83% consider proximity to wellness facilities important when planning a trip, and 78% actively include fitness and wellness experiences in their travel plans. The partnership bridges this gap — making wellness more accessible, consistent, and effortless, wherever you are.The wellness feature is now live across the GCC, Europe, North America and Asia, with further expansion planned in the near future. It marks a major step in Dragonpass’s mission to elevate the travel experience, one wellness session at a time.-Ends-About Dragonpass:Dragonpass is a global leader in digitally enabled airport and travel services, offering access to over 1,400 airport lounges, 200 Fast Track lanes, 508 dining benefits, and 1000+ fitness studios across Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia, and other premium travel experiences. and other premium travel experiences. Supporting over 40 million users worldwide, Dragonpass partners with leading banks, card issuers, and travel providers to deliver seamless, customer-centric solutions. Headquartered in the UK, which serves as its global business hub, the company manages key partnerships and operations across a global network. Dragonpass also maintains regional offices in markets including UAE, Singapore, Brazil, South Africa, Japan, and China—reflecting its commitment to delivering locally relevant solutions at a global scale.About BODDY:BODDY, established in 2019 in Zurich, Switzerland, is the leading travel-tech startup at the intersection of travel and wellness. BODDY provides an easy way for travelers to digitally search, compare, book, pay, and access their desired well-being experience in any given destination. By doing so, the company helps wellness operators become visible to a worldwide audience and distribute their products on scalable and untapped distribution channels to unlock new revenue streams. BODDY, through its global network of partners such as hotels, travel agencies, and airlines, offers thousands of well-being experiences to people traveling to or within Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia.

