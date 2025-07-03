Video Laryngoscope Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive and Technologically

Video Laryngoscope Market Growth,,

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global video laryngoscope market was valued at $123.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $204.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. A video laryngoscope is a crucial medical device designed with an integrated video camera and monitor, providing a real-time, magnified view of the larynx, making airway management safer and more efficient. These devices are widely used in diagnosing throat and vocal cord conditions, and for intubation procedures in emergency and surgical settings.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17524 Market DynamicsThe surge in respiratory disease cases globally and the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures are major driving forces of market growth. Technological advancements, such as robot-assisted intubation, are transforming the landscape of anesthetic and critical care, allowing for more accurate and efficient airway access.Moreover, shorter hospital stays, quicker patient recovery, and lower surgical risks are propelling the shift toward video laryngoscopy, especially as patients and providers increasingly prefer alternatives to invasive techniques.However, lack of trained professionals and limited healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped regions continue to hamper the full market potential.Key Market TrendsTechnological Evolution: Integration of AI and robotics in laryngoscopy to support real-time decision-making.Minimally Invasive Preference: Demand rising due to fewer complications, better patient comfort, and economic benefits.Geographic Expansion: Major players are setting up manufacturing units in developing countries to tap into emerging market opportunities.Infection Control: Higher adoption of disposable video laryngoscopes due to concerns over hospital-acquired infections.Market Segmentation HighlightsBy Type:Rigid: Dominated in 2021 due to extensive use and investment.Flexible: Expected to grow fastest due to improved diagnostic access and maneuverability.By Usability:Reusable: Held the largest share in 2021 owing to long-term cost benefits for hospitals.Disposable: Expected to grow rapidly due to infection control and ease of use.By End User:Hospitals: Accounted for the highest market share due to high procedure volume.Clinics: Anticipated to grow swiftly with rising use in emergency and ENT outpatient settings.By Region:North America: Dominated the global market in 2021 with strong healthcare infrastructure and R&D presence.Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest growth rate due to rising respiratory diseases and increased investment in healthcare.Leading Market PlayersKey players contributing to innovation and expansion include:Medtronic PlcAmbu A/SOlympus CorporationKarl Storz SE & Co. KGVyaire Medical, Inc.Nihon Kohden CorporationFlexicare Medical LtdAdvin Health CareSunmed, LLCShenzhen HugeMed Medical TechnologySummary Bullet PointsMarket valued at $123.9M in 2021, expected to reach $204.6M by 2031.CAGR: 5.1% from 2022–2031 driven by respiratory illness and tech advancements.Minimally invasive preference is transforming intubation practices.Flexible and disposable segments projected to grow fastest.North America leads the market; Asia-Pacific emerging rapidly.Key players are expanding production in developing nations.Barriers include limited skilled personnel in low-resource regions.This growth trajectory underlines a critical transformation in airway management and diagnostic techniques, as the video laryngoscope market continues to align with the global shift toward precision, safety, and minimally invasive healthcare solutions.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17524

