24-hour detour at Old Fort Weaver Road for Farrington Highway widening project

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of the full closure of the eastbound Farrington Highway between Old Fort Weaver Road and the Fort Weaver Road on-ramp. The closure will be in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week from Monday, July 7, 2025, through March 27, 2026

During the Farrington Highway Widening project, the eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway will be closed for the construction of a new bridge and roadway. Motorists will be detoured to Old Fort Weaver Road, where they may continue east to reenter Farrington Highway at the opposite end of Old Fort Weaver Road.

Westbound Farrington Highway motorists will not be affected by this closure. For more project details please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2025/05/09/construction-begins-on-farrington-highway-widening-project/

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and emergency vehicles have been notified of the closure. All work is weather permitting.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

To sign up for emailed weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

