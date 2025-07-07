Lorraine Millington Helps Entrepreneurs Avoid the Tax Trap with Year-Round Strategy and Education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, thousands of small business owners face unexpected tax bills, audits, or missed deductions, not because they’re trying to cut corners, but because they lack a solid tax strategy. According to the IRS, nearly 20% of small businesses face penalties due to filing errors, missed deadlines, or improper deductions. Lorraine Millington, founder of Melanin Tax Solutions, is on a mission to change that.With nearly two decades of experience in the tax industry, Millington offers year-round tax planning services tailored to entrepreneurs, particularly women, therapists, and investors, who often struggle to understand the deductions and credits that apply to them.“Too many business owners only focus on taxes during filing season,” says Millington. “By then, it’s often too late to make meaningful changes. The real savings come from planning ahead.”Millington has been featured on BronxNet’s OPEN with Dr. Bob Lee, Conversations with Verdel, Tower Talk Business Radio, and highlighted in The Women’s Journal and New York Weekly for her expertise in helping business owners shift from tax stress to tax strategy. Her approach emphasizes education and clarity, turning taxes from a once-a-year headache into a long-term wealth-building tool.She offers two simple ways business owners can avoid falling into the “tax trap”:1. Plan Ahead: Build a tax strategy that aligns with your business and financial goals, so you can maximize every opportunity.2. Schedule Regular Check-Ins: Meeting with a tax professional on a quarterly basis can help you make smart decisions throughout the year.“Taxes don’t have to be scary,” Millington adds. “With the right strategy, they can be one of your strongest business tools.”

Tax Strategy A Year Long Process ( BronxNet Open Interview)

