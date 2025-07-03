Tech Tours Showcase Atlanta's Transportation Innovation at ITS World Congress

ITS World Congress 2025

Several site visits offer immersive look at real-world intelligent transportation solutions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITS World Congress , organized in partnership by RX and ITS America (ITSA), announces its Tech Tours, offering firsthand experiences with cutting-edge transportation technologies in real-world settings across the greater Atlanta area.This year's record-breaking event will showcase nearly 800 speakers and hundreds of exhibitors sharing the latest transportation innovations. The Tech Tours spotlight Georgia’s technological leadership through visits to the Atlanta Braves' stadium traffic management center, Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners, The iATL – Infrastructure-Automotive Technology Laboratory, the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Transportation Management Center (TMC) along with the HERO (Highway Emergency Response Operator) program,which is a critical command post for major events including the Olympics and Super Bowl."We have partnered with the most innovative projects in the Atlanta regional area to provide attendees a firsthand look at the transformative technologies shaping the future of transportation," said Jaime McAuley, ITS World Congress event director at RX. "These exclusive tours curated for ITS World Congress offer a unique opportunity for industry professionals to engage with cutting-edge innovations in a dynamic, real-world environment."The Tech Tours, scheduled from August 24-28, 2025, during the ITS World Congress at the Georgia World Congress Center, will feature visits to key locations showcasing the latest advancements in intelligent transportation systems:● The Infrastructure-Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL): An inside look at the world’s first private-sector connected vehicle lab, built to test and deploy real-world intelligent transportation solutions. The iATL is a hands-on environment where ITS professionals can see applications in action — both in the lab and out on the streets of Alpharetta. The tour includes live views of connected infrastructure from cities across the country, along with outdoor demonstrations of emergency vehicle preemption, school zone safety, and vulnerable road user technologies. It’s a practical look at how these solutions move from lab testing to live deployment.● Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners: The country's leading smart city showcases a real-world environment where local and international companies pilot, develop, and demo technologies. The lab features interoperability of multiple smart city sensors and devices in a fully connected and integrated environment, with devices powered by 5G and full visibility of smart city management dashboards.● Cobb County Braves Stadium TMC: Truist Park is home to the World Champion Atlanta Braves. It features a sophisticated on-site traffic management command center that manages both vehicular and pedestrian traffic for the 42,000+ seat stadium and adjacent Battery Atlanta mixed-use development. The center deconflicts pedestrian/vehicle movements and manages traffic through advanced adaptive traffic systems.● Georgia Department of Transportation's Transportation Management Center (TMC): For more than 30 years, this facility has been the nerve center for Georgia's world-class ITS. Operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the TMC serves as headquarters for NaviGAtor – Georgia's Intelligent Transportation System – enhancing travel safety and transportation efficiency.“We set out to make Alpharetta a global proving ground for connected vehicle technology — and today, those innovations are improving safety and mobility in over 1,500 cities across North America,” said Bryan Mulligan, President & CTO of Applied Information. “The iATL is where we bring those ideas to life. It’s not about theory — it’s about showing how this technology works in the real world to build safer, more efficient communities."Atlanta's transportation ecosystem showcases how intelligent technologies solve real-world challenges," said Laura Chace, President & CEO of ITS America. "These tech tours highlight the practical applications of ITS technologies that improve safety, efficiency and mobility for all transportation users."The tours are an impactful part of the ITS World Congress' ability to promote the adoption of intelligent transportation technologies and foster collaboration among industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators. They provide a platform for attendees to learn from real-world examples and gain valuable insights into the future of transportation.For more information on the Tech Tours and to register, please visit ITSAmericaEvents.com. Tech Tours must be added to an existing registration and are an additional $150.About ITS America EventsITS America Events, managed by RX, encompassing ITS America Conference & Expo and ITS World Congress when in North America, brings together decision-makers and their supporting teams from public and private sector transportation agencies to learn about the implementation of new technologies, work together to advance mobility solutions that will enable a safer, greener, and smarter transportation system across the globe.About ITS AmericaThe Intelligent Transportation Society of America advances the research and deployment of intelligent transportation technologies to save lives, improve mobility, promote sustainability, and increase efficiency and productivity. Our vision is a better future transformed by transportation technology and innovation: Safe, Smart, Connected.. For more information, please visit www.itsa.org About RXRX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com

