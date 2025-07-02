Mongolia: Promoting Humanitarian Principles at Khaan Quest 2025

The ICRC also participated in the Field Training Exercise, engaging alongside the Mongolian Red Cross Society with four of the eleven platoons representing countries across the Asia-Pacific region. The ICRC led discussions with the platoons from China, South Korea, India, and Qatar on IHL, International Human Rights Law, and the protection of civilians. These sessions helped peacekeepers better understand their responsibilities and the critical importance of respecting humanitarian norms in complex operational environments.

Exercise Khaan Quest continues to be a valuable opportunity for the ICRC to engage with police and military personnel preparing for UN peacekeeping missions. Through its participation, the ICRC contributes to the ongoing integration of IHL and humanitarian principles into military training and doctrine—ensuring that protection of civilians remains at the heart of peacekeeping operations.

The ICRC remains committed to strengthening dialogue and cooperation with military forces throughout the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, in support of its mission to protect and assist victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence.