Animal Wellness Action Urges Americans to Protect Pets and Wildlife from the Stress and Harm of Fireworks

A beloved pet dog hides under bed during fireworks

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Independence Day approaches, Animal Wellness Action is calling on Americans to recognize the risks fireworks pose to companion animals and wildlife—and to take simple but critical steps to keep animals safe and calm during holiday celebrations.While fireworks have become synonymous with the Fourth of July, the booming explosions and flashing lights can cause panic and distress for animals of all kinds. Dogs, cats, horses, deer, birds, and countless other species experience fireworks not as celebration, but as a threat—often responding with fear, confusion, and attempts to flee.“Fireworks are festive for people but can be terrifying for animals,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action. “Each year, we see heartbreaking outcomes: panicked dogs escaping fenced yards, cats disappearing for days, birds abandoning nests, and wildlife disoriented and harmed by the chaos.”Animal shelters across the country report spikes in lost pets after fireworks displays. Frightened animals often bolt from yards, slip out of harnesses, or even crash through windows in a desperate attempt to escape. Many are injured, hit by vehicles, or never reunited with their families.Animal Wellness Action offers these tips to keep pets safe this Fourth of July:• Keep pets indoors and secure in a quiet, comfortable space before fireworks begin.• Create a calming environment with familiar bedding, toys, and access to food and water.• Mask loud noises with fans, white noise, or soothing music to help drown out the sounds of fireworks.• Talk to your veterinarian about calming options, such as anxiety wraps or medications.• Ensure pets are microchipped and wearing current ID tags in case they do escape.• Avoid bringing pets to fireworks displays—even the most social pets may panic in loud, unfamiliar environments.Beyond household pets, fireworks can also cause significant stress and disorientation in wild animals. Birds may flee their nests and become separated from their fledglings. Small mammals can become disoriented and injured. Farm animals, including horses and livestock, often react with panic, risking injury to themselves and others.“Fireworks celebrations can have ripple effects far beyond the backyard,” added Pacelle. “A more thoughtful and compassionate approach—including exploring quieter alternatives like drone or laser shows—can help us celebrate without causing widespread distress to animals.”Animal Wellness Action is encouraging cities, communities, and individuals to consider the full impact of fireworks on the animals who share our homes and environments—and to take common-sense steps to reduce fear, injury, and separation.

