Free Off-Road Safety Tips to Encourage Fun, Responsible Recreation on Public Lands

Videos, web banners, guides available to address ATV, dirt bike, side-by-side safety

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As off-highway vehicle enthusiasts across the country begin their riding season in earnest, the ATV Safety Institute, Motorcycle Safety Foundation, and the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association are encouraging land management agencies, OHV clubs, and other organizations to amplify safety messages and promote responsible riding.Free outreach materials – including printable guides, safety videos, web banners, and training information – are available through www.ResponsibleRecreation.org . These resources are designed to support local, state, and federal groups in encouraging safe riding habits on public lands.“Education is one of the most powerful tools we have,” said Christy LaCurelle, President and CEO of the ASI, MSF, and ROHVA. “We encourage anyone with a relevant audience – whether you manage trails, run a club, or work in recreation outreach – to share these safety messages and resources. Promoting safe riding practices benefits everyone in the OHV community.”ATV and dirt bike riders, ROV drivers, and their passengers are strongly encouraged to wear appropriate safety gear, including a Department of Transportation-compliant helmet, eye protection, long sleeves, gloves, sturdy pants, and over-the-ankle boots. ROV drivers and passengers should also always wear their seat belts.LaCurelle emphasized that preparation and training are key to safe riding. “Before heading out, it’s important to understand your vehicle, your surroundings, and your own capabilities,” she said. “Taking a safety course can make a real difference in how riders assess and respond to risks. You can get started right away with free online courses from the ATV Safety Institute and the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association. After taking the online course, we encourage everyone to sign up for hands-on training with their vehicles.”Additional safety practices include:• Riding and driving only on designated OHV trails and areas at a safe speed.• Staying off public and paved roads. These vehicles are designed to be used off-road only, and public roads have a big risk that another vehicle can hit you.• Never riding or driving under the influence.• Following age and passenger guidelines as outlined by the manufacturer.• Consulting the owner’s manual for vehicle-specific recommendations.For more information or to access safety materials, visit www.ResponsibleRecreation.org ______The All-Terrain Vehicle Safety Institute develops rider training programs and promotes the safe and responsible use of ATVs. The ASI works to reduce crashes and injuries resulting from improper ATV use. Formed in 1988, the ASI is a not-for-profit division of the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America. For safety information or to enroll in an ATV RiderCourse nearest you, visit ATVSafety.org or call (800) 887-2887.The Motorcycle Safety Foundation promotes safety through rider training and education, operator licensing tests, and public information programs. MSF works with the federal government, state agencies, the military, and others to offer training for all skill levels so riders can enjoy a lifetime of safe, responsible motorcycling. Standards established by MSF have been recognized worldwide since 1973. The MSF is a not-for-profit organization endorsed by American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; BMW Motorrad USA; Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.; Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc.; Indian Motorcycle; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; KTM North America, Inc.; Suzuki Motor USA, LLC; Triumph Motorcycles America; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. For safety information or to enroll in an MSF Basic RiderCourse near you, or to learn more about the many other MSF course offerings, visit MSF-USA.org or call (800) 446-9227. To keep up with the latest updates, follow the MSF on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.The Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association is the not-for-profit national industry association promoting safe and responsible use of ROVs (also called side-by-sides or UTVs). Accredited by the American National Standards Institute, ROHVA develops standards for the equipment, configuration, and performance requirements of ROVs. Based in Irvine, Calif., ROHVA is sponsored by American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; Polaris Inc.; Textron Specialized Vehicles; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. For safety information or to enroll in the ROV Basic DriverCourse nearest you, visit ROHVA.org or call (866) 267-2751.

