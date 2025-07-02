Joe White Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Leadership Playbook' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Joe White

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Leadership Playbook” co-authored by Joe White, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 26th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



“The Leadership Playbook” has achieved outstanding success, ranking on Amazons Direct Marketing Best Seller lists, and securing the #4 spot in New Releases in the same category. With appearances on eight Amazon New Release lists—including Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Motivational Management, and Business Culture—this book is already making a powerful impact. These achievements speak to the strength of its leadership insights and the value it offers to professionals striving to grow, inspire, and lead with purpose in today’s dynamic business world.



Central to the success of "The Leadership Playbook" is Joe White’s chapter, "Transforming Vision into Reality." Joe’s journey began in a chilly basement with a laptop and a bold mission to change the way professionals grow and lead. What started as a simple idea became a thriving enterprise fueled by grit, vision, and a passion for helping others realize their full potential.



Meet Joe White:



Joe White, a best-selling author and visionary leader, has spent 35 years empowering entrepreneurs in the financial services industry. As the founder, president, and CEO of the Real Estate and Mortgage Institute of Canada (REMIC), he has played a pivotal role in shaping industry standards since 2008. Previously, he led Ontario’s largest mortgage broker program, further solidifying his expertise in education and training.



With over 60,000 copies of his books sold worldwide, Joe has helped countless aspiring business leaders unlock their potential. His contributions were recognized in 2019 with his induction into the Canadian mortgage hall of fame. He also founded AMIPROS and the Fraud Prevention centre of Canada (FPCC), demonstrating his commitment to industry integrity and fraud prevention.



In 2024, Joe launched the “The Billion Dollar Podcast”, sharing strategies that help individuals achieve success across industries. Based in the greater Toronto area, he remains dedicated to driving progress in the financial sector. He is available for inquiries at joe.white@remic.ca.



To order your copy of “The Leadership Playbook” please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.