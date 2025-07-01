AZERBAIJAN, July 1 - Release from the Press Service of the President

On July 1, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President Zelenskyy conveyed the condolences of the Ukrainian public regarding the killing of Azerbaijanis in raids in the Russian city...

01 July 2025, 19:02